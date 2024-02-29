Beloved 'Chicago Fire' Couple Gets Married Amid Major Character's Exit

As Sylvie Brett says goodbye to Firehouse 51, the character was given a fairytale ending on Chicago Fire. It's been a long time coming, but on Season 12, Episode 6, "Port in the Storm," Brett finally said "I do" to beau Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer). After fighting feelings for each other, the pair finally got together in Season 9, but had struggled with long distance after Casey moved to Portland and broke up in Season 11. However, their breakup didn't last long, and the former Firehouse 51 captain got down on one knee in the final seconds of the Season 11 finale.

Due to the time jump at the beginning of Season 12, fans didn't actually see the immediate aftermath of the proposal, Brett was clearly sporting an engagement ring, revealing that she did in fact say "Yes." The beginning of the season saw the paramedic juggle her job with wedding planning, which was hard without her fiancé by her side. However, with the help of her 51 family, she's managed. Even if Tony did accidentally mistake the Shedd Aquarium for a smaller, cheaper, and less extravagant aquarium (fish store) for the venue.

Of course, being Chicago Fire, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows ahead of the wedding. On top of Maid of Honor Violet frantically finding a florist, Brett's final call at the Chicago Expo Center ends in a hostage situation when she tries to help a security guard who was part of a robbery at the expo center. Luckily, it ends on a good note: Brett is saved from the guard thanks to Casey and the bridal expo that shut down due to the smoke at the expo center, donating a whole bunch of decorations, including flowers, for the wedding.

Officiated by Boden, Brettsey finally had their wedding, and even though it was basically in a fish shop, it was as beautiful and magical as ever. No event on Chicago Fire is complete until it's held at Molly's, and the reception at the beloved bar is perfect and in true One Chicago fashion. While it will be hard to watch Chicago Fire without Kara Killmer, she previously shared that she is open to returning to the NBC drama, and Casey even said they'll be back soon, so you never know what could happen in the future.