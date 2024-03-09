Former 'Chicago Med' Regular Returns to Series

A former series regular is returning to Chicago Med, but not in the way you might think. Deadline reports that Brian Tee will be directing an episode of Season 9, marking his second time directing following his exit in Season 8 as Dr. Ethan Choi. Tee had been on the NBC drama since the beginning and departed halfway through last season. As of now, details surrounding the episode, including the premiere date, are unknown. He is set to direct Episode 11, which will film later this month.

"The career path is such an uphill journey of dreams, and I've been fortunate enough to climb a few mountains," Tee told Deadline. "But no matter how far I may go, it's always so special to be able to go back home and feel grounded in your own backyard. The Chicago Med set is my home away from home… I've met the best and the dearest on this show, and it fills my heart to be able to go back and see them all again. In this business, projects come and go, but it's the relationships you make that continue. I've been extremely fortunate to have made some great ones at Wolf, NBC, and, of course, Chicago Med."

Brian Tee made his directorial debut with Season 8, Episode 17 of Chicago Med, and his upcoming episode will only be his second. Whether he could ever return on-screen again is unknown, but the fact that he is still willing to return every once in a while to direct and see his former colleagues is a lot better than nothing. Hopefully, more information on his episode will be released soon, but it is exciting to know that Tee is returning very soon.

Tee has been busy since saying goodbye to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. He appeared in the Prime Video series Expats, which just dropped its series finale in February. As of now, he doesn't seem to be working on anything else, but fingers crossed that changes soon, whether he's on camera or behind it.

It's still exciting that Brian Tee is returning to Chicago Med in some way, which will still make it feel like he's part of the show even after exiting. There's no telling what the episode will consist of or when it will air, but it will surely be interesting to watch.