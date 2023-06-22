Rob Lowe Thinks More '9-1-1' Spinoffs, Crossovers Will Happen

It's been just over a month since Fox made the shocking announcement that it would be canceling its #1 rated series, 9-1-1, which would be moved to ABC for the 2023-24 broadcast season for Season 7. This would be splitting up both 9-1-1and spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star, which will remain on Fox for its upcoming fifth season. While many people have likely been wondering what this means for future spinoffs with the two series, as it may be impossible now with the different networks, Rob Lowe doesn't think it's over just yet.

The actor appeared as a guest on Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast, where he opened up about the possibility of the expansion of the 9-1-1 universe, including both crossovers and spinoffs. When it came to crossovers, Lowe said he thinks they will still do them, or at least he hopes. The Ryan Murphy dramas haven't had a big crossover since 2021 when some of the 118 drove to Texas to help with wildfires, but there have been mini crossovers and references planted in the last couple of seasons, like Angela Bassett helping out in an episode of Lone Star in Season 3.

Due to the shows taking place in different states and the tight schedules, actual crossovers haven't been able to happen and may not happen because of it. However, cross-network crossovers have happened before, so it's probably not completely out of the question. Since there's no knowing when either show will air next season, there's also a chance that both of the 9-1-1s could air on the same night, but that would be criminal, as Lowe said that "There's a world where 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are on at the same time on different networks. I don't think they would cannibalize it. But I mean, anything's possible."

As for future 9-1-1 spinoffs, Rob Lowe also doesn't think that's completely out of the question, as Ryan Murphy could definitely become the "Dick Wolf at Disney and have his own night. I think that's where this all heads. I wouldn't be surprised if it wasn't a third 9-1-1. Why not? 9-1-1: Sin City. I'm just spitballing. I don't have any insight. I just know what I'd be doing if I ran the world." There have been talks about expanding the 9-1-1 universe before, and while it may seem a bit hard now, it's possible that Lone Star could move to ABC in the future to join its predecessor and maybe even another possible series.

Even if another crossover or series happens, it may still be a while. It's possible that ABC would want to get used to having 9-1-1 on the schedule and figure everything out that comes along with it before committing to any cross-network events. Hopefully, sometime in the future, fans will be able to look forward to a Ryan Murphy 9-1-1 night, but for now, we'll just have to settle with separate networks and hope that the 118 and 126 won't be doing rescues at the same time.