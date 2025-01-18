‘NCIS: Sydney’ Season 2 Premiere Delayed

NCIS fans will have to wait an extra week to take a trip back Down Under. TVLine reports that CBS is delaying the Season 2 premiere of NCIS: Sydney by a week. Instead of airing on Friday, Jan. 31, the season will now kick off on Friday, Feb. 7. The reason is because CBS will be airing a soon-to-be-announced in Sydney’s original time slot on Jan. 31. Fire Country and S.W.A.T. will still be airing new episodes at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET, respectively, coming back from hiatus. S.W.A.T. is taking over Blue Bloods’ previous time slot while Sydney will be settling into S.W.A.T.’s former slot.

NCIS: Sydney premiered in the United States on Nov. 14, 2023 after premiering on Paramount+ Australia Nov. 10, 2023. Starring Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes, the spinoff follows a joint task force involving NCIS agents and Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers working together to solve Naval crimes in Australia. CBS renewed the show for a second season last March, not long after Paramount+ handed Sydney a renewal.

L-R: Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, Sean Sagar as Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Mavournee Hazel as Forensic Pathologist Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson, William McInnes as Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose and Todd Lasance as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey in NCIS: Sydney episode 1, season 2 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. PHOTO CREDIT: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

Season 1 of NCIS: Sydney left off on quite the cliffhanger when it aired in January 2024. The two-part finale centered on Lasance’s JD’s son getting kidnapped and eventually bringing him back. After the AFP Second-in-Command was given the kidnapper’s phone to “phone a friend,” Department of Defense’s Rankin’s phone rang back at headquarters. While Season 2 will likely continue that storyline, the premiere episode, “Heart Starter,” will see the NCIS agents trying to “crack the case of a rogue assassin on the run during NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson’s chaotic first day as boss.”

Even though NCIS: Sydney will be getting delayed, NCIS and NCIS: Origins are still set to return from their hiatuses on Monday, Jan. 27. As of now, there haven’t been any details about the mysterious special airing on CBS on Jan. 31, but at least fans will be able to have a little bit more time to catch up on NCIS: Sydney until the show finally returns. Season 2 of Sydney will now premiere on Friday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. The wait will be worth it, and there will certainly be a lot to look forward to in this upcoming season.