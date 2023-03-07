'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Chris O'Donnell 'Very Emotional' on Final Day of Shooting

After 14 years, Special Agent G. Callen is handing in his badge. As filming recently wrapped on the series, and ahead of the upcoming May 21 NCIS: Los Angeles series finale, actor Chris O'Donnell admitted that he is "very emotional" as the long-running CBS drama nears its conclusion following its cancellation in January.

Addressing the show's end during a recent chat with ET Canada's Canada's Keshia Chanté on the red carpet at the wrap party for the final season, O'Donnell, who has starred on the show since its debut in 2009, confirmed, "we wrapped up" two nights ago, adding that he was "very emotional." Reflecting on the moment, the actor said, "it was a strange feeling, coming to the set for the last time, but when it's final-final, and you say goodbye, it's just, it all comes back. You realize there's too many people in the room to say goodbye to. There's too many people to express how you feel about them." Reflecting on the past 14 years, he added, "it's just been so many shared experiences, and it's a lot of time with a group of people. It's intense for 14 years," before admitting that he got choked up during those last moments on the set.

"I couldn't speak," he said. "I had trouble forming words. And I think that's healthy. I think it's good. I really love this whole crew and the cast and everyone that we work together. It's it's so hard to get one of these shows to work. And when you get one that works, and the rhythm that we had, it was just kind of magic in a bottle, and we I think we all feel really blessed and fortunate and thankful."

Marking the first NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Los Angeles was created by Shane Brennan. O'Donnell, LL Cool J, Daniela Rauh, and Eric Christian Olsen starred in all 14 seasons, with Linda Hunt, Barrett Foa, and Renee Felice Smith also enjoying long tenures on the series. Back in January, Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill confirmed that Season 14 will be NCIS: LA's last.

Although NCIS: Los Angeles is ending, O'Donnell is making sure he has ways to remember his time on the show. He revealed to ET that as production wrapped, he took his chair from the set as a memento, as well as several other items, including his badge, the actor joking, "I could volunteer and maybe pull some people over once in a while." New episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. The series is set to conclude with a two-part series finale on May 21.