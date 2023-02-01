'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Daniela Ruah Reacts to Series Ending

NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah has been on the hit CBS series since day one, so the ending is a bittersweet moment for her. CBS announced in January that the series will end with its Season 14 finale later this spring. Ruah, 39, plays NCIS Special Agent Kensi Blye.

Ruah told Entertainment Tonight she is "not sad" about the show ending, considering its incredible run. "I think the show has had an amazing, long run, we've told phenomenal stories, the characters have grown and matured on the show in front of everyone," the Boston native said. "It's bittersweet."

Ruah agreed that it was "time to move on creatively" to other opportunities. Still, "it's going to be so hard not to be with this family of people because they are incredible," she added. Ruah also noted how important NCIS: Los Angeles has been to the lives of its fans.

"When you think about the amount of people that approach you and say, 'This show saved my life. This show is what I used to watch with my parent or my grandparent before they passed away, and I still watch it because it reminds me of them,'" she told ET. "It makes it mean the world to you... I'm so grateful to have been a part of that show."

Ruah was 24 when she was cast in NCIS: Los Angeles in 2009. It was her first major English-language role, following parts in Portuguese shows. She also played Kensi in crossovers with NCIS and Hawaii: Five-0. Outside of the NCIS franchise, she starred in the 2012 World War II movie Red Tails. She hosts CBS' annual Super Bowl special Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades, which will air on Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET this year. It also streams live on Paramount+.

"From season 1 to season 14, from 24 yrs old to 39, it has been an absolute dream," Ruah wrote on Instagram on Jan. 21. "So many feelings to process and too many words to say. I will save them for a later date... I'm so so grateful to have been a part of this NCIS: LA family. The show lasted this long because of all of you."

NCIS: Los Angeles was the first NCIS spin-off. The Season 14 finale, which now serves as a series finale, airs on Sunday, May 14 at 10 p.m. ET. The show's entire run is streaming on Paramount+.

"For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch," CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said in January. "It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From day one, the cast, producers, and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent, and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."