NCIS: Los Angeles is done at CBS. The network announced that the show's current season will be its last, per official statements sent to Entertainment Weekly and other outlets. New episodes of the show will continue to air until Sunday, May 14. The 14-season show will conclude with a series finale episode airing that night at 10 p.m. ET.

"For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch," said Amy Reisenbach, CBS Entertainment's president. "It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From day one, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."

This NCIS Crossover was a huge success! After 14 seasons, it’s the perfect time to end @NCISLA on top! I look forward to continuing my partnership with @CBSTVStudios. They invested in our series B round and became a strategic partner with @RockTheBells—more exciting things ahead! pic.twitter.com/AE0JcDa2El — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) January 21, 2023

The show will wrap with a whopping 322 episodes in its 13+ year run on CBS. Many cast members, such as Chris O'Donnell, have not commented on the news, but LL Cool J has, as shown in the above tweet. Eric Christian Olsen also alluded to the cancelation in his latest Instagram post, shown below. Additionally, the current NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner, R. Scott Gemmill opted to share a statement alongside the one from CBS.

"I want to thank both the network and studios for their partnership and support over the years; Shane Brennan for giving us such a great playground; and my partners John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto, and Andrew Bartels for their tireless efforts and collaboration episode after episode," Gemmill said. "Our crew has grown to be a true family, and their hard work and dedication has been fundamental to our success year after year. My deepest gratitude to the cast members, who have brought our characters to life with their impassioned performances — thank you for your talent, professionalism, and continuous enthusiasm. And to our loyal viewers who loved our characters and followed their journeys, thank you. We look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters."

This announcement comes just after NCIS: L.A. finally crossed over with both NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i at the same time. It follows the 2021 cancellation of NCIS: New Orleans as the latest show in the JAG/NCIS universe to be canceled. However, it ran much longer than NOLA, which had a seven-season, 155-episode stint. It even outlasted JAG, which concluded after 10 seasons (227 episodes). But it won't last as long as NCIS has; that massively successful procedural is currently in the middle of its 20th season.