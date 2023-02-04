LL Cool J Reacts to 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement

NCIS: Los Angeles is coming to an end. The spinoff of NCIS will conclude its run on CBS after 322 episodes across 14 seasons. According to the announcement, the series finale is planned for May 14 on CBS, followed by on-demand and streaming on Paramount+ the next day.

A spinoff of NCIS starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, it is the fifth longest-running CBS primetime drama series ever, landing behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI, and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds. LL Cool J and O'Donnell have been on the series for the entire run. The rapper is proud of the show's success despite its cancelation, writing in an Instgram post: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!"

The cast and crew were reportedly told about the cancellation ahead of news being broken publicly. The show's cancelation is reportedly due to budget cuts, and with a long-running show like NCIS: Los Angeles, its stars were paid highly, and there was a huge filming budget. The show has had consistently strong ratings, as well as NCIS: Hawai'i.

LL has starred as Sam Hanna. He is a NCIS Senior Special Agent and former Navy SEAL, as well as a member of the OSP in LA, which is Run by Operations Manager Hetty Lange.

He's had other critically acclaimed acting credits under his belt, being one of a handful of rappers to successfully transition into a career as a working actor. Other acting credits include his own sitcom In The House, Any Given Sunday, Deep Blue Sea, In Too Deep, and Last Holiday to name a few.

He's also a two-time Grammy-award-winning rapper and a television host. His hits include "Around the Way Girl," "I Need Love," and "Knock You Out."