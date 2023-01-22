'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Chris O'Donnell Speaks out on CBS Ending the Show

More NCIS: Los Angeles stars have responded to CBS' decision to end the show after 14 seasons. Chris O'Donnell and Daniela Ruah shared their reactions to the news on Instagram Saturday. NCIS: Los Angeles will end its run with the Season 14 finale on May 14, with well over 300 episodes produced.

"What an amazing 14-year ride with my [NCIS: Los Angeles] family," O'Donnell wrote on Instagram. "Just want to take a moment to say thank you to all of our amazing fans that tuned in every week. On to the next adventure!" O'Donnell, who played G. Callen during the show's entire run, included a photo with his co-star, LL Cool J.

"From season 1 to season 14, from 24 yrs old to 39, it has been an absolute dream," Ruah added. "So many feelings to process and too many words to say. I will save them for a later date... I'm so so grateful to have been a part of this NCIS: LA family. The show lasted this long because of all of you." Ruah included a picture of herself from Season 1 and a picture from Season 14.

CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill confirmed that Season 14 will be NCIS: LA's last. "For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch," Reisenbach said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From day one, the cast, producers, and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent, and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."

NCIS: LA was the first NCIS spin-off, although the show did not have a true crossover with the mothership until the explosive three-hour special with NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i that aired on Jan. 9. It was created by Shane Brennan. O'Donnell, LL Cool J, Ruah, and Eric Christian Olsen starred in all 14 seasons. Linda Hunt, Barrett Foa, and Renee Felice Smith also had long tenures on the series. Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRaney also star in Season 14.

"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end [NCIS: LA] on top of our game," LL Cool J wrote. "I look forward to continuing my fruitful partnership with [CBS]. They invested in our series B round and became a strategic partner with [Rock The Bells]!! More exciting announcements and dates ahead!!!" NCIS: LA airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET, and is available to stream on Paramount+.