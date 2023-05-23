LL Cool J Joins Another 'NCIS' Show After 'Los Angeles' Cancellation

It's barely been two full days since NCIS: Los Angeles aired its series finale on CBS, and LL Cool J has already made the switch to NCIS: Hawai'i. The two-part season finale of NCIS: Hawai'i saw Jane Tennant and Kate Whistler receive some help from Special Agent Sam Hanna as the two were under attack. From afar, their enemy is shot, and Sam calls Tennant to let her know what happened. He also explained that he was initially in Morocco, which is where fans last saw him and Callen at the end of the NCIS: LA finale, and came to Venezuela to help, though he didn't outright say that last part.

While some may have initially thought that the surprise cameo was a one-and-done, especially since NCIS: LA is done, that won't be the case. TVLine confirms that the rapper will be appearing in the upcoming third season of the newest NCIS iteration in a recurring guest capacity. What this means is unknown, but since Supervisory Agent John Swift will be the one to call in Agent Hanna when needed, it will be fun to see how his services are going to be of use to Tennant and his team.

In an exclusive interview with the outlet, Vanessa Lachey expressed her excitement about having LL Cool J join the team, saying that it's "an amazing opportunity to continue evolving the NCIS franchise, especially following the three-way NCIS crossover. And what better way to do that than have Sam Hanna join the team." Definitely, no one saw it coming, though it is a great way to not only keep expanding the franchise but to keep NCIS: LA going even after the series has ended. It was hard to say goodbye to the OSP team on Sunday, so it's nice to see that, in some way, the series will keep going, and with LL Cool J, no less.

CBS' fall schedule revealed that NCIS: Hawai'i will once again be part of the fall lineup and sticking to the 10 p.m. ET slot on Mondays. However, due to the writers' strike, it's unknown when things will pick up production-wise for next season, so it may still be a while until fans are reunited with Tennant and her team and, of course, Sam Hanna. In the meantime, though, the final season of NCIS: Los Angeles is available to stream on Paramount+, so fans will be able to get their fix of Sam Hanna while waiting to be reunited with him in the fall.