'NCIS: Hawai'i' Season 3 Finale Date Announced

The Season 3 finale of NCIS: Hawai'i is coming, and CBS has a premiere date. The NCIS spinoff has been filled to the brim with action this season, and not just because LL Cool J has been with the team as Sam Hanna. While there are still a handful of episodes left, the Season 3 finale will be airing on Monday, May 6 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS following the Season 21 finale of NCIS.

As of now, NCIS: Hawai'i has yet to be renewed for Season 4, but it's likely only just a matter of time. The franchise isn't slowing down any time soon, especially with Season 2 of NCIS: Sydney coming, as well as spinoffs NCIS: Origins and an untitled Tiva spinoff. The Mothership series was just renewed for Season 22, so hopefully CBS will make an announcement on Hawai'i very soon.

This season of Hawai'i saw the return of LL Cool J's Special Agent Sam Hanna from NCIS: Los Angeles. He was announced to join the series after appearing in the Season 2 finale last year, and it was as a recurring guest. It was unknown how many episodes he would be in, and while he's been in all episodes of Season 3 so far, it's unclear if that will take him through the finale. But with less than a month to go, it shouldn't be long until details are announced about the upcoming episode.

News of NCIS: Hawai'i's Season 3 finale date comes just days after the cast wrapped filming, as Vanessa Lachey and co. have shared on Instagram. Since filming is now complete and Season 4 is still uncertain, it's hard to tell whether or not the episode will end on a cliffhanger. With a show like Hawai'i, the finale could really go either way, renewal or not. While it would be a lot better if it didn't end on a cliffhanger, regardless of a renewal, if there is a cliffhanger, Season 4 better be in the works because it'd be way too soon to say goodbye to this team.

In the meantime, there is still much to look forward to in these remaining episodes of Season 3. News on a renewal and details for the finale should be announced soon, but at least fans can watch new episodes of NCIS: Hawai'i on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS to keep occupied.