'NCIS: Hawai'i' Season 3 Premiere Date Announced as LL Cool J Joins Cast

Season 3 of NCIS: Hawai'i is right around the corner! Following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, shows are getting back into production and preparing for their long-awaited upcoming seasons. It's been a long time coming, and it's finally happening. The NCIS spinoff is one of the many shows coming back, and it will once again round out Monday nights in 2024.

CBS' 2024 spring schedule reveals that NCIS: Hawai'i will premiere on Monday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. ET, following NCIS. Although a hard set episode order has yet to be announced, it was previously reported that Hawai'i, along with most CBS shows, is expected to have 10-13 episodes next season. Meanwhile, filming should be starting sometime after Thanksgiving, and before we know it, February will be here.

Although not much has been revealed about the third season of the NCIS spinoff, there is still one pretty big aspect to look forward to. After making a surprise appearance in the Season 2 finale, it was announced that LL Cool J will be joining the cast in a recurring guest capacity. He will be reprising his role as NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna from NCIS: Los Angeles. The amount of episodes he's supposed to appear in has not yet been revealed, nor in what capacity. However, he will surely be there if and when Tennant and her team need him.

LL Cool J being on the series means that he could be giving updates as to what his OSP teammates are up to. With Callanna being married and Densi expecting, he will surely want to update the others on what's going on. It would be a great way to keep Tennant and the team up to date on other NCIS agents, and the fans can keep updated on their favorite NCIS: LA members months after the series has ended.

Hopefully, February will get here soon, but the good news is that after weeks of craziness and the future of Hollywood looking unsure, it's nice that we finally have a premiere date for the third season. It will be interesting and exciting to see what happens on NCIS: Hawai'i Season 3, but in the meantime, the first two seasons are streaming now on Paramount+. Be sure to watch the third season premiere on Monday, Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. ET, following the Season 21 premiere of NCIS, only on CBS.