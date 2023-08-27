'NCIS: Hawai'i' Actor Confirms Fate of Show's Filming Locations Amidst Wildfires

Jason Antoon is putting NCIS: Hawai'i fans' worries to rest. Hawaii has been devastated with wildfires on the island of Maui. Many families have been getting displaced, losing their homes, losing their lives, and/or going missing. Even with the fires dying down, the aftermath is becoming even worse. Not to mention the damaging environment and everything surrounding it. With many locations on the island damaged, there is some good news. Antoon, who portrays cyber intelligence specialist Ernie Malik on the NCIS spinoff, replied to a tweet asking about the fires in Hawaii and where they film.

The actor said they "film on Oahu," and the fires are "mostly on Maui and the Big Island." Since the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have put a pause on much of Hollywood, it's unknown whether NCIS: Hawai'i would have continued filming during the wildfires. Even though it films on Oahu, it's possible filming could have paused out of caution or for respect. But at least fans know that the NCIS: Hawai'i sets are still fine, which is definitely good news people could use right now. Even though it may still be a while until those sets are getting used again since there's no end in sight for either strike.

With the strikes going on, there's no telling when the cast will get back to the island to film. However, Vanessa Lachey has been living it up while on hiatus. She's been able to spend more time with her family and go on more family trips. Even though the strikes are putting people out of work, the upside is being able to spend more time with the people they don't see that often. It's always looking on the bright side of things. Hopefully, the strikes come to an end soon, and there's a resolution. Hollywood is starting to look pretty dark without most TV and film projects in production.

There is still a lot to look forward to with Season 3 of NCIS: Hawai'i. After saying goodbye to Sam Hanna on NCIS: Los Angeles, fans will be able to welcome him to the Hawai'i aloha. LL Cool J was previously confirmed to be a recurring guest on the upcoming season. How many episodes is unknown. Though assuming that the episode number is cut down because of the strikes, it's uncertain if that will have any effect on his appearances.