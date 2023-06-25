Vanessa Lachey Shares Joyous Family Vacation Snaps Amid 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Hiatus

With NCIS: Hawai'i on hiatus for who knows how long, Vanessa Lachey is taking advantage of her break by spending a lot of time her family. The actress has been posting some fun photos from her family vacation, which includes a lot of traveling and funny poses. Spending so much time filming must take a lot of time away from her family, so it makes sense that she is soaking up all the free time she has. Vanessa Lachey made sure to document her family vacation on Instagram, and it will definitely make you both jealous for all of the trips she's taking and happy for all the time she's spending with her family. There's a lot of photos, so take a look at what she's been up to since filming ended for NCIS: Hawai'i's second season, as she prepares for Season 3.

After spending some time in Cabo, Lachey noted the summer is going to be for some "much needed family time." Taking a photo at sunset on the beach, the family of five were as excited as ever to jet off to the next destination.

The next stop on the Lachey family vacation was South Carolina, and even more family joined in on the fun. "Party of 10!!! 2 families, 6 kids, LOTS of laughs & good times!!! We Love our Christensen Family and the Kiawah Island/Charleston hangs!" Vanessa Lachey said, adding that she even went to school there for six years. Then it was on to the next stop, and it was the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the family vacation, the Lacheys made sure to stop at Walt Disney World, Mickey ears included. The best part of the picture is probably the fact that Nick Lachey was the one taking the photo, likely smiling at how funny his family is.