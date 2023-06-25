Vanessa Lachey Shares Joyous Family Vacation Snaps Amid 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Hiatus
With NCIS: Hawai'i on hiatus for who knows how long, Vanessa Lachey is taking advantage of her break by spending a lot of time her family. The actress has been posting some fun photos from her family vacation, which includes a lot of traveling and funny poses. Spending so much time filming must take a lot of time away from her family, so it makes sense that she is soaking up all the free time she has.
Vanessa Lachey made sure to document her family vacation on Instagram, and it will definitely make you both jealous for all of the trips she's taking and happy for all the time she's spending with her family. There's a lot of photos, so take a look at what she's been up to since filming ended for NCIS: Hawai'i's second season, as she prepares for Season 3.
Summer Means Vacations
With school out for the summer, Vanessa Lachey took advantage of the free time to immediately take her family on vacation. Her kids seemed to be enjoying fun in the sun, and it was only the start of their family vacation.prevnext
On to the Next Stop
After spending some time in Cabo, Lachey noted the summer is going to be for some "much needed family time." Taking a photo at sunset on the beach, the family of five were as excited as ever to jet off to the next destination.prevnext
The More, the Merrier
The next stop on the Lachey family vacation was South Carolina, and even more family joined in on the fun. "Party of 10!!! 2 families, 6 kids, LOTS of laughs & good times!!! We Love our Christensen Family and the Kiawah Island/Charleston hangs!" Vanessa Lachey said, adding that she even went to school there for six years. Then it was on to the next stop, and it was the Most Magical Place on Earth.prevnext
The Most Magical Place on Earth
Perhaps the most exciting part of the family vacation, the Lacheys made sure to stop at Walt Disney World, Mickey ears included. The best part of the picture is probably the fact that Nick Lachey was the one taking the photo, likely smiling at how funny his family is.prevnext
Aloha, Disney
It's not surprising that the NCIS: Hawai'i actress felt the need to bring a little bit of the Aloha State to Disney. Posing in front of a Stitch statue as part of Disney World's 50th anniversary, and Nick and Vanessa made sure to hang loose during the photo.prevnext
Nothing Can Stop Them
On the third day of Disney, everyone was still happy and even went on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Vanessa Lachey said Mahalo to Epcot and Walt Disney World but made sure to mention that "The Lachey Summer Fun continues."prevnext
Bon Voyage
Even though the Lacheys said Mahalo to Walt Disney World, they didn't exactly say Mahalo to Disney altogether. Their next stop on the family vacation was a Disney cruise, and while Vanessa was sipping on a drink, she swears, "it's for the kids," but it may also be for her and her hubby as well.prev