After their season finales next month, CSI: Vegas and So Help Me Todd will be no more. After it was reported that both dramas were in danger of cancellation, Deadline reports that CBS has canceled them. Both series were solid in ratings, but having renewed a chunk of its current lineup, with several new shows joining next season, it seems the network was left with looking at linear and multi-platform ratings, with CSI: Vegas and So Help Me Todd being the least-watched dramas on the network and making their dooms inevitable.

CSI: Vegas has averaged 6.234 million viewers, while So Help Me Todd has had 6.224 million. Even though they rank last on CBS, the ratings are actually better than shows that have been renewed on other networks, such as The Rookie, Grey's Anatomy, Law & Order, and The Irrational. Unlike Evil and SEAL Team, there aren't any plans to move either series to Paramount+, but you never know what could happen.

The So Help Me Todd finale, airing on May 16 following the hour-long series finale of Young Sheldon, will be ending on a big cliffhanger. This will definitely make the cancellation even harder to handle. It also wouldn't be surprising if CSI: Vegas were to end on a cliffhanger, either, as two members of the team will be in danger and there's no telling if that will be resolved by the episode's end.

Meanwhile, Queen Latifah's The Equalizer and NCIS: Hawai'i are the last two remaining that are still awaiting news. Out of the two, The Equalizer is expected to come back, but Hawai'i could be going either way. If the spinoff gets a fourth season, it would likely only consist of 13 episodes. Unfortunately, there's only so much room on the schedule for next season, so it's hard to tell what will happen.

It's a disappointment that CSI: Vegas and So Help Me Todd will not be returning next season, but there is always a possibility it could be picked up elsewhere or even get the S.W.A.T. treatment and get a reverse cancellation. For now, though, fans will have to prepare themselves for the beginning of the end, because come May 16, So Help Me Todd will be airing its series finale, followed by CSI: Vegas on May 19.