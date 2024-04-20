'NCIS: Hawai'i' Could Face Major Cuts in Proposed Season 4

As CBS gets down to its final shows for the 2024-25 season, NCIS: Hawai'i is still awaiting its fate and if renewed, some major cuts could be coming. According to Deadline, the NCIS spinoff is on the bubble but has a strong possibility to return for a fourth season. However, with two veteran NCIS shows coming back, including the Mothership, along with Gibbs prequel NCIS: Origins all on CBS, along with the Tiva spinoff on Paramount+, it's also possible there may be one too many shows in the franchise, but there are some points to be made for a new season.

NCIS: Hawai'i is No. 12 in linear viewership across all broadcast non-sports shows, with its multi-platform audience putting the series above other CBS dramas that have already been renewed, such as the two FBI spinoffs and S.W.A.T., which survived a second cancellation. Additionally, it also helps that CBS Studio President previously told Deadline that Hawai'i is "wholly unique" both with its location and having its first female lead with Vanessa Lachey.

Unfortunately, as with many networks and streamers these days, budget is tight. If Season 4 happens, it's likely that there will only be about 13 episodes, rather than the average 22 that the first two seasons got and excluding Season 3 which was shortened due to the strikes. While 13 episodes would surely be a lot better than nothing, it is disappointing to see that it has come to this point, especially since there is only so much to cram in a season that short for a show like NCIS: Hawai'i. At the very least, there are only going to be eight more episodes left of Blue Bloods as it rounds out its final season, on top of only eight episodes of NCIS: Sydney, so it could work in Hawai'i's favor.

Season 3 of NCIS: Hawai'i has seen the return of LL Cool J's Sam Hanna, who has been helping out Tennant and the team from time to time but also has his own agenda for being on the island. His NCIS: LA co-star Daniela Ruah also returned in a way, directing an episode of both Hawai'i and NCIS. There is still much to look forward to this season, with NCIS: Hawai'i's Season 3 finale airing on Monday, May 6. Hopefully, there will be much more to look forward to, but fans will just have to be patient. In the meantime, new episodes air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.