'NCIS' Crossover Event Delayed

NCIS fans who have waited forever to see three NCIS teams work on a single case will have to wait even longer. The crossover intended as the mid-season premieres for NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles was delayed by a week. It will now air on Monday, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

The new date was revealed during CBS' coverage of the National Christmas Tree Lighting Tuesday night, reports TVLine. It's not clear why CBS pushed back the special. It was set to air on Monday, Jan. 2.

The three-hour saga begins with the NCIS episode "Too Many Cooks." During the hour, representatives from all three teams are brought back to Washington, D.C. to attend a retirement party for a FLETC instructor. After the party, the man takes his own life, and the agents decide to investigate. The episode will feature NCIS: Los Angeles stars Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J, and Vanessa Lachey and Noah Mills of NCIS: Hawai'i.

NCIS: Hawai'i picks up the action in "Deep Fake." Jane Tennant (Lachey), Jimmy Palmer (NCIS star Brian Dietzen), and Sam Hannah (LL Cool J) are captured alongside a CIA agent, who needs intelligence from the team. Meanwhile, Jesse Boone (Mills), Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon), Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson), and Alden Parker (NCIS star Gary Cole) learn about an asset who arrived in the Aloha State and could be connected to international assassinations. O'Donnell also appears in this episode.

Everything wraps up in the NCIS: Los Angeles episode "A Long Time Coming." Devin Roundtree (Caleb Castille) and Fatima Namazi (Medalion Rahimi) are searching for Hollace Kilbride (Gerald McRaney), but their efforts are derailed when they are ambushed. They also learn about a $200,000 bounty on the head of everyone on the team. Gary Cole and Wilmer Valderrama will represent the NCIS team in this episode, while Lachey and Yasmine Al-Bustami of NCIS: Hawai'i join the adventure.

Fans have been hoping for a mega NCIS crossover for years, but it never happened as NCIS: Los Angeles mostly stayed in its own sphere. The show never had a formal crossover with the main NCIS, which frequently had crossovers with the now-canceled NCIS: New Orleans. NCIS: Hawai'i also had a crossover with the main NCIS in its first season. The show's second season also started with a crossover with NCIS in September. CBS finally revealed in October that the three-show crossover would finally happen during the second half of the 2022-2023 TV season.

NCIS: Los Angeles is now in its 14th season, with episodes airing on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. NCIS, now in its 20th season, and NCIS: Hawai'i air back-to-back on Mondays, beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes of all three shows are available to stream on Paramount+.