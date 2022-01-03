‘NCIS’ Stars Heading to ‘Hawai’i’ for Crossover Event

NCIS stars Katrina Law and Wilmer Valderrama are taking a trip to Hawaii, but not for a relaxing vacation by the beach. Instead, the two are filming a special crossover with the newest NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Hawai’i. The stars, who play NCIS Special Agents Jessica Knight and Nick Torres, broke the news on Instagram Monday,

The special crossover event will air on CBS Monday, March 28. The network is keeping the plot details under wraps, reports Deadline. “I am headed off to Hawaii to shoot a crossover event,” Valderrama said at the beginning of the Instagram clip.

“I’ve also got something to tell you: I’m coming to Hawaii, too,” Law chimed in. “It’s going to be good being back on the island solving crimes.” Law starred in the 10th and final season of CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 reboot as Quinn Liu. She also played the character in a crossover with Magnum P.I., which is also filmed in Hawaii.

Although the new show is set thousands of miles away from the original NCIS show, the showrunners for both shows told TVLine this fall they wouldn’t rule out a crossover. “We haven’t discussed it yet… but I’ve worked and known [NCIS: Hawai’i co-showrunner] Chris Silber for a really long time, so that always makes those sorts of things easier,” NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder said. “I’m always open to any sort of crossover that CBS will allow,” Silber added.

NCIS: Hawai’i launched in September and stars Vannesa Lachey as Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of the NCIS division in the Aloha State. The main cast also includes Alex Tarrant as Agent Kai Holman, Noah Mills as Agent Jesse Boone, Tasmine Al-Bustami as Agent Lucy Tara, Jason Antoon as cyber intelligence expert Ernie Malik, Tori Anderson as Agent Kate Whistler, and Kian Talan as Jane’s son Alex. New episodes air Mondays at 10 p.m. ET, following NCIS.

The main NCIS is now in its 19th season. Valderrama joined the show in 2016, while Law was introduced last season before being promoted to a lead star this season. NCIS also stars Gary Cole as Alden Park, who now leads the team after Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethrow Gibbs left in the October episode “Great Wide Open.” NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans are all available to stream on Paramount+.