'NCIS,' 'NCIS: Los Angeles' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Set 3-Part Crossover

CBS is finally bringing all three NCIS shows into one case. The network is reportedly planning a crossover that will involve NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles. This will be the first time LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell's team will meet up with Wilmer Valderrama and Vanessa Lachey.

The crossover case will feature a "mysterious and highly trained hitman," reports Entertainment Weekly. Several members of the NCIS teams are the hitman's targets. CBS later confirmed the crossover by sharing a teaser on Instagram that featured dozens of tweets from fans who have longed to see a massive three-show crossover.

NCIS: Hawai'i and the mothership series have already crossed over twice. The first two-parter aired in March and was part of Hawai'i's first season. The second crossover served as the NCIS Season 20 and Hawai'i Season 2 premieres in September. NCIS: Los Angeles has not featured NCIS characters since Michael Weatherly made a guest appearance in a 2015 episode. NCIS: LA did crossovers with Hawaii-Five-0 and Scorpion, and has included several JAG characters in recent years.

NCIS fans are not the only ones who hoped to see a three-show crossover. Tori Anderson, who stars as FBI Agent Kate Whistler on NCIS: Hawai'i recently told PopCulture she would "absolutely" love to work with LL Cool J. "I mean, I'm hoping that maybe they come out to Hawaii, but it's not a hard sell when you say, 'Come out to Hawaii for a week,'" she said.

Lachey, who leads the NCIS Pearl Harbor office as Jane Tennant, also told PopCulture she would love to see the LA team visit. "They have to write something where there's a national security moment and both the D.C. office and the L.A. office need to come to Hawaii. And we all need to figure out what's going on at Pearl. So, maybe from your mouth to the writers' ears," she said.

Massive three-show crossovers seem to be all the rage on network television. Although show crossovers are common, wrapping up three casts into one story used to be rare. However, it has become more common thanks to Dick Wolf's shows. He has involved his FBI and One Chicago universes in crossovers. Just two weeks ago, NBC aired the first three-show Law & Order crossover, to kick off the new seasons of Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

CBS has not said if the NCIS crossover will air on one night. NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i air back-to-back on Mondays, starting at 9 p.m. ET. NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET. Past episodes of all three shows are available to stream on Paramount+.