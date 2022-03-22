‘NCIS’: Nick Torres and Jane Tennant Butt Heads in ‘Hawai’i’ Crossover Sneak Peek

The NCIS team will finally meet their counterparts in Hawai’i during the first crossover with NCIS: Hawai’i. CBS released a preview for the two-hour special, which begins with the NCIS episode “Starting Over” on Monday, March 28 at 9 p.m. ET. Torres and Tennant do not get off on the right foot based on the preview.

At the start of the trailer, Special Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) notes that a witness from an old case has turned up at the NCIS Honolulu office. “Sounds like we all need a vacation,” Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) remarks. However, as longtime viewers can guess, not everything goes well in the Aloha State when Torres and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) arrive.

Once Knight and Torres show up in Hawaii, Torres tells Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) this is “my case.” But as Tennant points out, he is now on “my island.” Ernie Malik’s (Jason Antoon) bubbly personality also doesn’t jive with Knight’s serious tone.

The crossover begins in “Starting Over,” with the NCIS team investigating the suicide of a retired Navy officer who was a member of Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Knight’s grief group. During that investigation, Tennant calls up Torres to invite him to Hawaii after she gets a lead on a witness from a case they worked together in the past. The story continues in the NCIS: Hawai’i episode “T’N’T,” which starts with Torres and Knight arriving in Hawaii. Alden Parker (Gary Cole) and Kacie Hines (Diona Reasonover) are also set to appear in the NCIS: Hawai’i half.

NCIS: Hawai’i is now in its first season. The show features Lachey as the first female Special Agent in Charge of the Honolulu NCIS office, with Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Jason Antoon as members of Tennant’s team. The show is the third NCIS spin-off, following NCIS: Los Angeles and the recently-canceled NCIS: New Orleans. Episodes of all NCIS shows are available to stream on Paramount+.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Lachey said her background as the daughter of an Air Force veteran helped her prepare for the role. “They don’t just show her sitting behind a desk,” Lachey said of her part. “She’s out there, and, yes, she asks her team to help out. She’s [all about] love of country and love of family, so I love that I get to bring that to the screen for everyone to watch.”