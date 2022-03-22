TV Shows

‘NCIS’: Nick Torres and Jane Tennant Butt Heads in ‘Hawai’i’ Crossover Sneak Peek

By

ncis-hawaii-crossover-cbs.jpg

The NCIS team will finally meet their counterparts in Hawai’i during the first crossover with NCIS: Hawai’i. CBS released a preview for the two-hour special, which begins with the NCIS episode “Starting Over” on Monday, March 28 at 9 p.m. ET. Torres and Tennant do not get off on the right foot based on the preview.

At the start of the trailer, Special Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) notes that a witness from an old case has turned up at the NCIS Honolulu office. “Sounds like we all need a vacation,” Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) remarks. However, as longtime viewers can guess, not everything goes well in the Aloha State when Torres and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) arrive.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Once Knight and Torres show up in Hawaii, Torres tells Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) this is “my case.” But as Tennant points out, he is now on “my island.” Ernie Malik’s (Jason Antoon) bubbly personality also doesn’t jive with Knight’s serious tone.

The crossover begins in “Starting Over,” with the NCIS team investigating the suicide of a retired Navy officer who was a member of Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Knight’s grief group. During that investigation, Tennant calls up Torres to invite him to Hawaii after she gets a lead on a witness from a case they worked together in the past. The story continues in the NCIS: Hawai’i episode “T’N’T,” which starts with Torres and Knight arriving in Hawaii. Alden Parker (Gary Cole) and Kacie Hines (Diona Reasonover) are also set to appear in the NCIS: Hawai’i half.

NCIS: Hawai’i is now in its first season. The show features Lachey as the first female Special Agent in Charge of the Honolulu NCIS office, with Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Jason Antoon as members of Tennant’s team. The show is the third NCIS spin-off, following NCIS: Los Angeles and the recently-canceled NCIS: New Orleans. Episodes of all NCIS shows are available to stream on Paramount+.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Lachey said her background as the daughter of an Air Force veteran helped her prepare for the role. “They don’t just show her sitting behind a desk,” Lachey said of her part. “She’s out there, and, yes, she asks her team to help out. She’s [all about] love of country and love of family, so I love that I get to bring that to the screen for everyone to watch.”

Tagged:
, , , , , ,

Related Posts

  • CBS’ 2024 TV Show Cancellations: Full List of Axed Shows
    TV Shows

    CBS’ 2024 TV Show Cancellations: Full List of Axed Shows

  • ‘NCIS: Origins’ Adds New Cast Members
    NCIS: ORIGINS follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid). NCIS: ORIGINS stars Austin Stowell as young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks, Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, Tyla Abercrumbie as Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan and Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland. Flagship series star Mark Harmon will narrate and executive produce. In addition to Harmon, Sean Harmon, David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal will executive produce, with North and Monreal co-writing the premiere episode and serving as co-showrunners. Niels Arden Oplev will executive produce and direct the pilot. The series is produced by CBS Studios. ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    ‘NCIS: Origins’ Adds New Cast Members

  • ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Cast Bids Farewell to Series With Beach Gathering
    TV Shows

    ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Cast Bids Farewell to Series With Beach Gathering

  • ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Fans Pushing to Save Show From Cancellation
    "Good Samaritan" – When a Navy deserter accidentally comes out of hiding, his family becomes a target that drives the NCIS team and Charlie 1 (Linc Hand) to investigate who is after them. Meanwhile, Lucy surprises the team by returning to Hawai'i from her agent afloat job early, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI'I, Monday, Feb. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured: Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant. Photo: Karen Neal/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Fans Pushing to Save Show From Cancellation