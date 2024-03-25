'NCIS': Brian Dietzen & Katrina Law Preview Knight's Dad Coming to Town and What it Means for Her and Jimmy (Exclusive)

Tonight's new episode of NCIS will include an appearance from Knight's father, Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao, played by Russell Wong, and Katrina Law and Brian Dietzen exclusively spoke with PopCulture.com about what to expect. Dietzen shared that while the episode basically starts with "what seems like a pretty standard NCIS fare of investigating a crime," they soon "realize that this investigation is also going to include Jessica Knight's father."

In Season 21, Episode 5, "The Plan," the team works to unravel the mystery of a recently used service weapon belonging to a missing agent with the help of Knight's father. But the investigation is not all that Knight needs to worry about, as Law admits that they also find out that she "may have forgotten to tell her father about her relationship with Jimmy Palmer."

"Which feels great, as a boyfriend, to know that your girlfriend doesn't talk to her family, let alone just her father, about the fact that she even has a boyfriend," Dietzen added. "I think it's a really good sign for a relationship." After officially joining the team in Season 19, Jessica Knight soon set her eyes on Dr. Jimmy Palmer, who was still grieving the loss of his wife Breena. It was slow going at first, but it was clear that there was something there and are they now as happy as ever together. They even said the big "I love you" to each other in a recent episode.

Even so, with the relationship still a secret from Knight's father, that might cause some problems. Law did say that Knight "has a great relationship with her father. She talks to him, if not on a daily basis, maybe every other day." She continued, "So the fact that she hasn't told him about Jimmy is a pretty big deal, and that all comes down to the plan. And the plan is something that Knight and her father came up together about the trajectory of Jessica's career. So when Knight's father unexpectedly shows up in D.C., he takes that opportunity to check in with her about the plan of how it's going, if she's still going to go forward with it, and who is this guy that you're not telling me about but I can obviously tell the two of you have a relationship? And things just get really awkward."

"So it's a little bit of a moment for Knight to reassess and kind of figure out where she stands with her father, and the plan, and with Jimmy, so you'll have to tune in to see where that all leads," she shared. It seems like things might be a bit tense between the three of time, and Knight will be at a "bit of a crossroads," Dietzen added.

Since Knight's father will be in the episode, Dietzen says that fans will "definitely get some backstory" for Knight. He continued, "As Katrina was saying, there's a plan happening here. And the big question is, is it Jessica's plan, or is it her father's plan? How much of this is really being dictated by what he wants for his daughter as she moves in their steps through her career and her life, and how much of it is what she really wants for herself? So yeah, we definitely get to see kind how this character was formed a little bit in this episode."

(Photo: CBS)

"The father-daughter interaction, I think, is pretty great, and I'm excited for people to see it," Law shared. With Knight and her father being so close and now working together, it will surely be interesting to see what happens when he finds out about her and Jimmy. Not to mention the fact that Knight seems pretty content with her career as an NCIS Special Agent right now.

"Knight thinks the world of her father," Law explained. "He is her hero. She looks up to him. She cherishes and values his advice. He has been the rock in her life throughout all of her hardships, and she definitely wants to make him happy. But I think, at this point, she's getting to the point as every child does, of is it more important to make myself happy or to make my father happy? So now she's at a crossroads where she has to make that decision of, do I stand up to my father in a very respectful, grown-up adult way, or do I continue down this path of being in his shadow a little bit? So you get to see that tonight, too."

Fans will just have to tune in to NCIS tonight, Mar. 25, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS to see how it all comes together. The episode will be streaming tomorrow, Mar. 26, on Paramount+, along with the rest of the series.