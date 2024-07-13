CBS Unveils 'NCIS: Origins' Premiere Date

NCIS' latest spinoff is coming soon to CBS. The network has unveiled premiere dates for its fall 2024 lineup, and NCIS: Origins will be kicking off premiere week on Oct. 14 with a two-hour premiere at 9 p.m. ET following the Season 22 premiere of NCIS. The series will then settle into its usual 10 p.m. slot the following week, still airing behind the Mothership.

Starring Austin Stowell, NCIS: Origins takes place in 1991 and "follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, narrated by Mark Harmon. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks."

Origins' main cast also includes Mariel Molino, Kyle Schmid, Tyla Abercrumbie, and Diany Rodriguez, with Daniel Bellomy, Caleb Foote, Robert Taylor, Patrick Fischler, and Julian Black Antelope recurring. The drama marks the first prequel in the NCIS franchise, and it's possible that if it's successful, it won't be the last one. Of course, it's too early to tell, but Origins will include some fan-favorite characters pre-NCIS aside from Gibbs and Franks, as well as some new characters, and it's going to be exciting to see what their origin stories will be like.

NCIS: Origins will be taking over the Monday time slot from fellow spinoff NCIS: Hawai'i. The series was surprisingly canceled after three seasons but fans were quick to start campaigns and petitions in an effort to try to save the show. Hawai'i was canceled alongside CSI: Vegas and So Help Me Todd and unfortunately, their futures are not so bright. While it will be weird to have a Monday night with NCIS: Hawai'i, it will be interesting to see how the franchise continues with its newest spinoff.

Meanwhile, Origins is just one of two new NCIS spinoffs that will be coming soon. NCIS: Tony & Ziva will be making its way to Paramount+ in the near future, with Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprising their fan-favorite titular roles. Filming for the series has kicked off in Budapest, but a premiere date for the 10-episode first season has not been announced.

Fans will soon be able to take a peek inside Leroy Jethro Gibbs' origin story, and there is no telling what will happen. Be sure to tune in to the two-hour series premiere of NCIS: Origins on Monday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.