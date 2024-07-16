'NCIS' Season 22 Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

'NCIS' Season 22 will premiere on Monday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET and will return to its 9 p.m. ET slot the following week.

NCIS is coming back for its milestone 22nd season, and a premiere date has finally been announced. CBS revealed premiere dates for its fall 2024 lineup, and the long-running procedural is kicking off premiere week on Monday, Oct. 14, at 8 p.m. ET. Due to NCIS: Origins' two-hour premiere, NCIS will be premiering an hour early. The series will be going to its usual time slot of 9 p.m. ET the following week, followed by Origins at 10 p.m. ET.

Things will definitely be interesting when NCIS returns. The Season 21 finale saw Katrina Law's Jessica Knight accept a position as a chief REACT training officer at Camp Pendleton. As of now, it hasn't been confirmed that Law is leaving, and it's possible that there will be some time jump at the beginning of Season 22 where Knight is back, and it was only temporary. It wasn't so surprising that she took the job, however, since it served as a nice closure to her introduction in Season 18 when her REACT team was killed.

(Photo: Pictured (L-R): Gary Cole as Alden Parker, Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas "Nick" Torres, Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer, Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, and Sean Murray as Timothy McGee. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS)

There aren't too many details surrounding the plot for Season 22, but it's likely the series will touch on Knight's potential departure from the team. It's also possible that Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo could return to set up NCIS: Tony & Ziva, but nothing is set in stone. It wouldn't be surprising if that happened, but fans will just have to wait and see if Tiva makes a grand return ahead of their own series.

As previously noted, NCIS Season 22 will be followed by the highly-anticipated new prequel, NCIS: Origins, which follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the early '90s at Camp Pendleton. Austin Stowell will take over for Mark Harmon as Gibbs, alongside Mariel Molino, Kyle Schmid, Tyle Abercrumbie, and Diany Rodriguez. Daniel Bellomy, Caleb Martin Foote, Robert Taylor, Patrick Fischler, and Julian Black Antelope are set to recur with Lori Petty and Bobby Moynihan.

Don't miss the Season 22 premiere of NCIS on Monday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET. The series will go to its normal 9 p.m. ET slot the following Monday. Catch up on all 21 seasons now on Paramount+ before the new season premieres because now would be the perfect time to do a rewatch or watch for the very first time.