Peacock Cancels 'Pitch Perfect' Offshoot After One Season

Pitch Perfect fans have gotten news that is not aca-amazing. Deadline reports that Peacock is officially not moving forward with the second season of spinoff series Bumper in Berlin. The series was initially renewed for Season 2 in early January, just over a month after it premiered. The reason is due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delaying production, which has created large gaps between seasons. Since the show has fallen behind schedule as it wasn't in pre-production when the WGA strike started, it would have an impact on Peacock's schedule and budget.

With most broadcast scripted series being held off for next year, it was only just a matter of time before streaming series suffered a similar fate or worse. There is no telling when either strike could come to an end, so it's highly possible this won't be the only reverse renewal. Even with Bumper in Berlin's big ratings, becoming the biggest comedy premiere in Peacock's history, the wait for new episodes would have been long. Which is bad for a new series since it's still trying to prove itself and retain viewers.

Adam Devine reprised his fan-favorite Pitch Perfect role of Bumper Allen in the spinoff. It saw the former Treblemaker 10 years after college and working as a security guard at Barden University. He decides to ditch the job and move to Berlin to pursue his musical dreams after getting a call that changed his life, even though it was a bit rocky at first. The series also starred Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil, Lera Abova, and Flula Borg, who reprised his role as Pieter Krämer, a former member of rival acapella group Das Sound Machine from Pitch Perfect 3.

While Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is no longer airing, don't count out the Pitch Perfect franchise just yet. Universal is still in business with Elizabeth Banks, with more projects in development with her Brownstone banner. Banks portrayed ICCA commentator Gail Abernathy-McKadden for all three movies. The company is also working with Bumper in Berlin showrunner Megan Amram, who also has an overall deal with Universal Television. So expect plenty more songs to come in the future, even if it's not for Bumper in Berlin. Hopefully, the characters can make appearances elsewhere in whatever project comes next for the franchise.

Fans can still watch Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin on Peacock and hope that this isn't the end for everyone. Pitch Perfect 2 is also available on the streamer.