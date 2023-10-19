Major Update on Returns of 'The Last of Us,' 'Euphoria' and 'The White Lotus'

New seasons of 'Euphoria,' 'The White Lotus,' and 'The Last of Us' are set to debut on HBO in 2024.

Now that the writers' strike has ended, we have a major update on three of HBO's biggest shows. According to Variety, rather than developing any new series, the network is prioritizing new seasons of Euphoria, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us. All three shows are undeniable hits with fans and critics alike, having received multiple Emmy nominations, with both Euphoria and The White Lotus landing wins.

Euphoria was created by Sam Levinson and debuted in 2019. The series is described by the network as focusing on "a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship." Over the first two seasons, the show has included cast members such as Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Javon Walton, Austin Abrams, and Dominic Fike. Sadly, one of the show's breakout stars, Angus Cloud, died in July.

The White Lotus Season 1 premiered in 2021 and followed a group of vacationers at the fictional White Lotus resort in Hawaii, as a murder mystery was teased throughout all six episodes. The series is an anthology-style production, with different cast members being featured each season. Season 1 starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, Molly Shannon.

In 2022, The White Lotus Season 2 debuts, with a cast that featured F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Beatrice Grannò, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Woodall. Additionally, Coolidge and Gries reprises their Season 1 roles in Season 2. It should also be noted that The White Lotus Season 1 was critically acclaimed, receiving numerous award nominations, including Emmy wins for both Coolidge, Bartlett, and White.

Finally, The Last of Us debuted in 2023, with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles. The show is a live-action adaptation of the apocalyptic-survival video game of the same name. In addition to the two main stars, the show also featured guest stars such as Nico Parker, Merle Dandridge, Anna Torv, Gabriel Luna, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Montreal Woodard, Melanie Lynskey, and Jeffrey Pierce. The show was developed by Craig Mazin — who also created the HBO series Chernobyl — and Neil Druckmann, co-president of the video game developer Naughty Dog, which published The Last of Us games.