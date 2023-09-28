Netflix's Top-Priority Series Revealed After Writers Strike Ends

With the WGA strike officially over after 148 long days, that means writers will be able to finally get back to work. While the actors remain on strike, writers can still return to their jobs and get back in the swing of things. Variety reports that studios are now trying to figure out what their plans are post-strike to keep the 2023-24 broadcast season alive. Streamers, meanwhile, are having to figure out which series take priority when it comes to getting them out.

For Netflix, the new seasons of Wednesday and Stranger Things are at the top of their list. The Addams Family series didn't take long to shatter records when it premiered last year. With Jenna Ortega taking over the role, she put her own spin on Wednesday Addams. Netflix renewed Wednesday for a second season not long after the premiere. The more people wait for a new season, though, the more the interest drops. So, it makes sense that Netflix is prioritizing the show.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things is getting ready to head into its fifth and final season. With the young stars getting older, filming has to happen soon before they can no longer pass for high schoolers. The Duffer Brothers stood in solidarity with the writers' strike as soon as it happened, and production on Season 5 shut down. Hopefully, the SAG-AFTRA strike doesn't last much longer, but there is likely a lot to be done before filming is able to start anyway.

It's possible that studios, networks, and streamers will cut down the number of projects in development, at least for now. Since they are very behind on their initial schedules, it seems that they are already taking priority in the main ones like franchises, popular shows, and the like. What this means for other Netflix projects in development is unknown. More information probably won't be released until the actors' strike is over, which still has no end date.

It is a good sign that writers are getting back to work. At least some productions can continue, and talk shows can also get back to their normal schedules. Studios will continue to fiddle with their post-strike schedules, especially since midseason 2024 will be here before we know it. If the actors' strike is resolved soon, who knows what it could mean for shows like Wednesday and Stranger Things. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens and hope that we get those shows back in the near future.