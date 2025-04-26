A Netflix juggernaut is back for its final season: You. The Lifetime-turned-Netflix original series follows a stalker as he becomes obsessed with various women — and it appears this final season with see some of his past misdeeds come back to haunt him. Elsewhere, several international hits join the American series Ransom Canyon.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 TV shows list as it currently stands on Saturday (April 19, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

5. Black Mirror

Official Synopsis: “Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series will return in 2025 with six brand new episodes, including a sequel to the sci-fi adventure ‘USS Callister.’”

4. A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054

Official Synopsis: “This documentary series takes an in-depth look at the aftermath of the 2007 accident at Congonhas Airport in São Paulo. The disaster, which claimed 199 lives, left a lasting impact on Brazilian aviation history.”

3. Weak Hero

Official Synopsis: “With the aid of unexpected friends, a gifted but introverted student confronts bullies and violent foes — unaware of how dangerous his world will become.”

2. Ransom Canyon

Official Synopsis: “Passions run deep in a small Texas town, as three ranching dynasties fight for their land, their legacies and the people they love.”

1. You

Official Synopsis: “In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”