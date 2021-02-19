'Mom' Star Jaime Pressly Breaks Her Silence Over Cancellation of CBS Sitcom

✖

Fans are not the only ones mourning the loss of beloved CBS sitcom Mom. After the network announced Wednesday that the sober-living comedy will end this spring with Season 8, series star Jaime Pressly took to Instagram Thursday night to break her silence on the cancellation. Pressley has starred as Jill Kendall on the series since 2014 alongside co-stars Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Kristen Johnston, and former series star Anna Faris.

Sharing a news headline reporting on Mom coming to an end, Pressly reflected on how she came to be part of the award-winning cast, writing that she "had the great fortune of being asked to join" the series "in its second season 7 years ago." She admitted that she "hadn't seen the first season or even heard of it to be honest but I knew with Chuck Lorre at the helm and [Janney] and [Fari]s as the leads it must be something special." She said she "jumped in head first" and "hit the jackpot."

"Being able to tell the stories of these beautifully flawed women supporting each other through recovery from addiction, loss, love, failures, wins, getting older and learning to love themselves has been one of the greatest honors of my life," she continued. "It goes without saying that when you spend as much time together as we have over these last 8 years (7 for me) you can’t help but fall in love with each other and become a real life support group both on and off the screen."

Pressly said the "unconditional love" she has for everyone who worked on the series "is a love I'll take with me for the rest of my life," and called it "truly an honor and pleasure to be a part of a show that has helped so many people in ways no other show ever has." The actress said she "will always wear it as a badge of honor" before going on to think Lorre as well as all of Mom's writers "for giving us these wonderfully flawed and lovable characters to bring to life." She also wrote personal messages to her co-stars, calling Janney "the greatest lead actress of all time and I luv you more than I could ever explain" and also thanking her "for leading us all with such grace & dignity." Speaking to Faris, who left the series ahead of Season 8, Pressly wrote that it has "been a privilege to stand next to you."

In a second post, the actress issued a message of thanks to those who worked behind the scenes, including those working in hair and makeup, lighting, set building, and other departments. She said they were all "a part of such an incredible show because we certainly couldn’t have done any of it without all of you." Pressly also thanked fans, who she credited for keeping the series "ON THE AIR AND ALLOWED US TO HAVE THE BEST JOB ANY ACTOR COULD EVER ASK FOR!!" She said fans "are the reason we've been on for 8 years and we appreciate you for every bit of it!"

Mom initially aired on CBS in 2013 following mother-daughter duo Bonnie and Chrisy Plunkett. Faris announced her decision to leave the series in September 2020, with CBS confirming this week the series will end after Season 8. It is unclear if Faris will make a surprise return in the final batch of episodes, which are currently airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The series finale is scheduled to air on May 6.