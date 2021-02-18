‘Mom’ Star Allison Janney Breaks Silence Following Cancellation of CBS Sitcom

✖

With the news that Mom will be coming to an end after season 8, star Allison Janney took to Instagram to share her feelings about eight years on the CBS sitcom. "Getting to be part of MOM these past 8 years...showing the laughter, love and hope that can come with recovery, has been one of the great honors of my life," she wrote."

Janney went on to thank creator Chuck Lorre and the rest of the producing and writing team "for giving us these wonderfully flawed and lovable characters to bring to life. I miss seeing all of your faces." She also extended love to her castmates, including Anna Faris, director Jamie Widdoes.

"Our entire crew, your laughter and love and dedication to this show has made it a joy to come to work," continued Janney.⁣ "And last but not least all of our extraordinary fans!!! Thank you for all of your support over the years."

Executive producer Chuck Lorre also released a statement following the cancellation. "For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week," wrote Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay. "From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at the White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us."

Co-star Kristen Johnson also reacted to the news on Twitter. "Such a huge bummer," she tweeted. "This show has been such a total joy & honor to be a part of. It's been life-changing for me to be on a show that's about recovery & women supporting each other thru thick & thin. Plus, 'Mom' has the BEST fast ever." She clarified in a second tweet that "we were all told last night, not via a tweet." Faris, who left after the show's seventh season, has not addressed the cancellation at this point.

