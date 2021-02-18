'Mom' Ending After 8 Seasons in Wake of Anna Faris' Exit

✖

CBS's long-running sitcom Mom will end with its eighth season. Its season finale is set to air on May 6, and it will now function as a series finale. Starring Allison Janney and Anna Faris, Mom showed a single mother (Faris) struggling with addiction and getting back on her feet with the help of her own mother (Janney). Faris left the show after the seventh season.

Producer Chuck Lorre released a statement on the show's ending, thanking fans for their dedication to the show and all of the people who worked hard to make it possible. "For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week," wrote executive producers Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay. "From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at the White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing Mom has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us."

