'Mom' Cast's Kristen Johnston Reacts to Cancellation: 'Huge Bummer'

Mom fans were disappointed to learn that the CBS show is coming to an end, including fellow cast members. Kristen Johnston, who played the role of Tammy. The actress admitted she was "bummed" by the news, gushing how incredible it's been to work on set for all these years. Taking to Twitter, the actress relayed her sadness after learning the news shortly before the public did.

"Such a huge bummer," she tweeted. "This show has been such a total joy & honor to be a part of. It's been life-changing for me to be on a show that's about recovery & women supporting each other thru thick & thin. Plus, 'Mom' has the BEST fast ever." Naturally, fans were curious on how the cast and crew found out, and she clarified by commenting on the tweet saying, "Since people have asked, we were all told last night, not via a tweet."

She then replied to a fan that conveyed their sadness after hearing the news with everyone else. "Oh man, bummer is right!!!! I have loved this show from the beginning," the commenter wrote. "This is going to leave huge hole on Thursday night. I am really going to miss out and the Ladies." Johnston chimed in with some encouraging words saying, "Well, we have a bunch more left in this season, it's not over quite yet!"

The show will end with Season 8. The season and series finale is scheduled for May 6. "For the past eight years, we've had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week," Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker, and Nick Bakay, who are the executive producers said according to Variety. "From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing 'Mom' has positively impacted so many lives."

They ended with, "We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us." Now fans are wondering if former series star Anna Faris will make an appearance on the finale or not. Seasons 6 and 7 were renewed in early 2019 and Faris continued her role as Christy, but did not return for Season 8.