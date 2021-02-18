'Mom' Canceled: Will Anna Faris Return for Final Episodes?

✖

Popular CBS sitcom Mom is coming to an end. The network announced Wednesday that Chuck Lorre's comedy will end after its currently-airing eighth season. As fans mourn the impending end of their favorite series, many have been left wondering if Anna Faris may make return in the final episodes.

As fans recall, Faris exited the series just ahead of the Season 8 premiere. The actress, who co-starred alongside Allison Janney as Chrisy Plunkett, confirmed in September 2020 she would be exiting the drama to pursue other endeavors. In her statement, Faris said "the past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career" and expressed thanks for those who work on the series. She added that "while my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."

When Season 8 premiered in November, Faris' exit was addressed, with the conclusion to her onscreen counterpart's storyline having left the door open for a possible future return. At the beginning of the episode, Bonnie and Adam were driving back from the airport, where they had just dropped off Christy. It was revealed that Christy got "a full scholarship" to Georgetown Law in Washington, D.C., meaning that it’s plausible she could return in the final batch of episodes. Making her return seem even more plausible is the fact that Faris has kept a relatively low profile since exiting the series, with IMDb showing that she only has one credit, Summer Madness, since exiting in the summer, meaning she may have room in her schedule for a brief return.

Faris' return would follow the likes of other actors returning to series they had left in the final season. After leaving That '70s Show, Topher Grace returned for the series finale. Steve Carell returned for The Office, and Angus T. Jones made an appearance during the final season of Two and a Half Men.

At this time, however, Faris, nor anyone working on Mom, has made no indication that she will return. In fact, given a recent interview with Janney, it appears as though Faris hasn't been on set since she filmed her final episodes. Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Janney said Faris' absence "was very odd," adding that the actress is "very missed. Anna is missed and her character on the show is missed."

Ultimately, fans will have to wait and see if Faris makes a surprise return. New episodes of Mom air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The series finale is scheduled to air on May 6. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates.