Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Overwhelmed' and 'Upset' by 'South Park' Depiction

Meghan Markle is apparently none too pleased about her portrayal in South Park. According to the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex was reportedly "overwhelmed" and "upset" about her portrayal in the animated comedy series. Both Meghan and Prince Harry were satirized in an episode of the program titled, "World Privacy Tour."

Meghan and Harry were not referred to by name in the episode. However, it was clear which two individuals the series was taking aim at. The episode followed the Prince and Princess of Canada, who want privacy but are still in the spotlight. South Park even depicted the "Princess of Canada" in an outfit that looks nearly identical to the pink one that Meghan wore to the Trooping of the Colour ceremony in 2018.

The Daily Mail highlighted how Meghan was referred to as a "sorority girl, actress, influencer, victim" by another character. South Park's episode revolved around how Meghan and Harry have been vocal about wanting privacy, but have been in the public eye as of late thanks to their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The comedy series even referenced the drama surrounding Harry's memoir, Spare, except they called it "Waaaah."

Ever since the episode came out, Meghan has reportedly been "upset and overwhelmed" over how she was portrayed. A source told The Spectator that Meghan "is annoyed by South Park but refuses to watch it all." It's possible that Harry and Meghan may even take legal action over South Park's Sussex-heavy episode. Neil Sean, a royal commentator, alleged to Fox News that the royal couple is paying close attention to the show to see if they'll continue to satirize their lives.

"According to sources close to the ex-Royals, it appears that, like so many things with Meghan and Harry, this may have legal ramifications attached," Sean claimed. "Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister." The royal commentator did not that South Park has not been contacted by Harry and Meghan's legal team. The show's portrayal of the couple comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been at the center of royal drama over the past few months. Harry and Meghan have made a series of accusations about the British royal family in both their docuseries and the prince's memoir. It remains to be seen whether they'll be able to move past all of the drama to find some sort of reconciliation with the royal family.