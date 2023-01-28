Why Meghan Markle Has Been Laying Low After Prince Harry's Book Release

Meghan Markle has been intentionally keeping a low profile since Prince Harry's memoir Spare was released, feeling that this is his time in the spotlight. A source close to the Duchess of Sussex told Us Weekly that it's no accident she has been absent from the headlines. They said that Markle is using this quiet time to prepare for some of her other upcoming projects.

"Meghan has been keeping her head down in Montecito, taking care of the kids and working on projects that are coming up in the months ahead," the insider explained. They said that Markle is "happy to let Harry take center stage," and continued: "He's flying all over the place to promote Spare but most of the time he's returning home to Montecito and not staying out of town very often because he wants to be with the kids."

Naturally, Prince Harry's memoir includes some discussion of his relationship with Markle and their dealings with the rest of the royal family. However, it includes much deeper discussions of his childhood and his issues with his royal family going back long before he met Markle. She apparently wants to give him the space to talk about those things.

Prince Harry recently confirmed that he has not had contact with his family around the release of his book. He said: "Currently, no [we are not in touch], but I look forward to – I look forward to us being able to find peace."

Markle and Prince Harry married in a traditional royal wedding in 2018, but they struggled to adapt to life in Buckingham Palace. Eventually, they stepped back from their royal duties and moved to the U.S. full-time – a move that shocked people around the world. Prince Harry's book disclosed never-before-heard drama that precipitated that move, including a physical altercation with his elder brother Prince William.

Prince Harry now says that he wants to make peace with his family, and is prepared to have a rational conversation to do so. He said: "Meghan and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong, but every time we ask that question, no one's telling us the specifics or anything. There needs to be a constructive conversation, one that can happen in private that doesn't get leaked. This all started with them briefing daily against my wife with lies to the point of where my wife and I had to run away from my country."

Spare is available now in print, digital and audiobook formats wherever books are sold. Markle and Prince Harry have more projects in the works including Netflix streaming programs and podcasts. It's not clear what's next for the couple.