Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Plan Major 'Rebrand' Now After 'Spare' and Netflix Series

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly ready to shake up their image. According to Express, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking to rebrand after months of media coverage surrounding their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and the prince's memoir, Spare. The rebrand is supposedly going to take place in the coming months.

Afua Hagan, a royal expert, said that Meghan and Harry will be taking a new approach when it comes to their future projects. This reported approach will be "less about what happened to them before" and more about their new content such as their work with their organization, Archewell. They will also be focusing on these projects in future interviews instead of their discussions about the royal family. This new approach could certainly help relations between the two parties.

Although, Hagan noted that it might be difficult for them to avoid any questions about the royal family. The royal expert said that Harry and Meghan need to move past this strife in order to "get on with their lives," adding, "They can't keep going over and over and over the past forever. It's just going to be painful." While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly looking to new horizons, PR expert Shannon Peerless said that she's unsure whether they'll be able to escape the royal family-related drama. She said, "Whilst the drama may die down for Harry and Meghan in the not-too-distant future, the Royal feud will unfortunately follow them around for years and years to come."

The drama will only continue this spring in the lead-up to King Charles III's coronation. As of late, there's been much talk about whether Harry and Meghan will attend the event. Page Six reported on Monday that the couple hasn't been invited to the coronation just yet, but there's a good reason for that. A royal insider told the publication that no one has been invited to the event, which will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. The guest list has reportedly yet to be finalized. The outlet noted that Harry and Meghan will likely be invited even though there's been tension between them and the royal family over the past few months.