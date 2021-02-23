'Mayans M.C.' Season 3 Trailer Makes Fans Explode in Excitement

The trailer for Mayans M.C. Season 3 premiered on Monday, and fans can't stop freaking out about what they saw. The two-minute preview gives hints about what EZ Reyes (J.D. Pardo) and his gang will be up to in the months to come. Fans picked through the footage second-by-second in anticipation.

Mayans M.C. started as a spin-off of Sons of Anarchy, but if the fan response to the new trailer is any indication, it has taken on a life of its own. It centers around Pardo as Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a member of the Mayans biker gang with his brother, Angel (Clayton Cardenas), trying to survive their dangerous occupation on the U.S.-Mexico border in California. From the looks of it, Season 3 may be the bloodiest yet, and EZ may be dolling out more of the violence than ever with his own two hands.

The trailer shows some grim shots of hanging bodies, gang violence, border patrol violence and simple fist-fights. Along the way, it shows the characters that viewers have come to know and love in dramatic, life-threatening scenes with no resolutions. Many fans on social media bemoaned the long wait for answers to the questions these scenes raised.



Mayans M.C. Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, March 16 on FX. For cord-cutters, it will be available the next morning on Hulu. Here is a look at what fans are saying about the trailer.