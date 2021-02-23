'Mayans M.C.' Season 3 Trailer Makes Fans Explode in Excitement
The trailer for Mayans M.C. Season 3 premiered on Monday, and fans can't stop freaking out about what they saw. The two-minute preview gives hints about what EZ Reyes (J.D. Pardo) and his gang will be up to in the months to come. Fans picked through the footage second-by-second in anticipation.
Mayans M.C. started as a spin-off of Sons of Anarchy, but if the fan response to the new trailer is any indication, it has taken on a life of its own. It centers around Pardo as Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a member of the Mayans biker gang with his brother, Angel (Clayton Cardenas), trying to survive their dangerous occupation on the U.S.-Mexico border in California. From the looks of it, Season 3 may be the bloodiest yet, and EZ may be dolling out more of the violence than ever with his own two hands.
The trailer shows some grim shots of hanging bodies, gang violence, border patrol violence and simple fist-fights. Along the way, it shows the characters that viewers have come to know and love in dramatic, life-threatening scenes with no resolutions. Many fans on social media bemoaned the long wait for answers to the questions these scenes raised.
Mayans M.C. Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, March 16 on FX. For cord-cutters, it will be available the next morning on Hulu. Here is a look at what fans are saying about the trailer.
Quick Shots
these two scenes are about to hurt my feelings so much @GinoVento @CarlaBaratta #MayansMC #adelita #Nestor pic.twitter.com/ssaxnh7L3X— cas🍂🤎 (@graycrayons) February 22, 2021
Many fans picked out the frames that gave them the most anxiety in the trailer, sharing them on Twitter for further analysis. In most cases, these weren't the long, brooding shots, but the ones that flashed by quickly.
Hopes
I really like Frankie Rogan in #MayansMC. I hope we see @EdwinHodge in S3. Want more of him pic.twitter.com/mBxAZpnIQQ— Sal Scalici #SmashCancer 👊 #IStandwithRayFisher (@CaesarsWolfpack) February 20, 2021
Fans were quick to share their hopes about which characters would show up in Season 3, and which story lines would be resolved. Some held out hope that characters who were not in the trailer would still appear in the show.
Breathless
Am I the only one who didn't take a single breath while watching this trailer? Let's Ride #MayansMC— Jᴇɴɴɪғᴇʀ Wʜɪᴛɴᴇʏ (@kansascityjen80) February 22, 2021
I've been waiting for this since November 2019#MayansMC #MayansFX https://t.co/yYneNtJTTU— Magdalena - Lena 1244 (@Magdalena_LenaP) February 23, 2021
Some said they were on the edges of their seats throughout the duration of the trailer, unable to even breathe from the excitement. Mayans M.C. has been away for over a year now, and many fans say it cannot come back soon enough.
Questions
questions i’m casually asking myself-
- what’s gonna happen with adelita and the baby?— cas🍂🤎 (@graycrayons) February 22, 2021
- what’s the baby’s name-
- IS MIGUEL OKAY
-what’s gonna happen with nestor- like he better not die
-is miguel gonna do something to the reyes family #MayansMC
Fans listed the cliffhangers and open questions they had left over from Season 2, wondering which ones would be answered upon the show's return. Many debated which story lines were the most important to them.
Inferences
Not looking good. Looks like the whole MC is against them @MayansFX @SOAMayanAddicts #mayansfx #mayansmc pic.twitter.com/cGpBXfnKeH— Wendy Jd (@Wendyjd) February 23, 2021
So it's not Montez on the floor. Who the fuck is it? @MayansFX @SOAMayanAddicts #mayansmc #mayansfx pic.twitter.com/SH7Uo94EC1— Wendy Jd (@Wendyjd) February 23, 2021
While the trailer divulged little in the way of plot, fans inferred some things from the composition of shots and the way characters either avoided each other or stuck together.
Kurt Sutter
Sure hope it's gettin' darker. Love the show, but I'd be lyin' if I said Sutter didn't have me worried after he was forced out.— MikefromTexas (@mike_fromtexas) February 23, 2021
Still anxious as hell to start S3 though.
This trailer looks awesome. I loved Sons of Anarchy, and Mayans has been a more than worthy spin-off. I'm glad Kurt Sutter's departure from the show hasn't affected the quality, either. I'm very excited for the new season. #MayansFX #MayansMC https://t.co/nHpBAtP13i— Chris (@MD10Chris) February 23, 2021
Season 3 will be the first without series co-creator and executive producer Kurt Sutter, and many fans are still nervous about the show will look without him.
Excitement
OH....MY......GOD @MayansFX Season 3 is going to be earth shattering!!! I can’t wait til March 16th!!! #MayansFX #MayansMC https://t.co/3M3fJ3JjWi— DrewMan_89👾👹😈☠️ (@ADChewie_89) February 23, 2021
Finally, the overall response of most fans was plain old undiluted excitement. Many thought that new episodes of their favorite drama was just what they needed this spring. Mayans M.C. Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, March 16 on FX.