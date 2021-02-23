'Mayans M.C.' Season 3 Trailer Makes Fans Explode in Excitement

By Michael Hein

The trailer for Mayans M.C. Season 3 premiered on Monday, and fans can't stop freaking out about what they saw. The two-minute preview gives hints about what EZ Reyes (J.D. Pardo) and his gang will be up to in the months to come. Fans picked through the footage second-by-second in anticipation.

Mayans M.C. started as a spin-off of Sons of Anarchy, but if the fan response to the new trailer is any indication, it has taken on a life of its own. It centers around Pardo as Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a member of the Mayans biker gang with his brother, Angel (Clayton Cardenas), trying to survive their dangerous occupation on the U.S.-Mexico border in California. From the looks of it, Season 3 may be the bloodiest yet, and EZ may be dolling out more of the violence than ever with his own two hands.

The trailer shows some grim shots of hanging bodies, gang violence, border patrol violence and simple fist-fights. Along the way, it shows the characters that viewers have come to know and love in dramatic, life-threatening scenes with no resolutions. Many fans on social media bemoaned the long wait for answers to the questions these scenes raised.

Mayans M.C. Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, March 16 on FX. For cord-cutters, it will be available the next morning on Hulu. Here is a look at what fans are saying about the trailer.

Quick Shots

Many fans picked out the frames that gave them the most anxiety in the trailer, sharing them on Twitter for further analysis. In most cases, these weren't the long, brooding shots, but the ones that flashed by quickly.

Hopes

Fans were quick to share their hopes about which characters would show up in Season 3, and which story lines would be resolved. Some held out hope that characters who were not in the trailer would still appear in the show.

Breathless

Some said they were on the edges of their seats throughout the duration of the trailer, unable to even breathe from the excitement. Mayans M.C. has been away for over a year now, and many fans say it cannot come back soon enough.

Questions

Fans listed the cliffhangers and open questions they had left over from Season 2, wondering which ones would be answered upon the show's return. Many debated which story lines were the most important to them.

Inferences

While the trailer divulged little in the way of plot, fans inferred some things from the composition of shots and the way characters either avoided each other or stuck together.

Kurt Sutter

Season 3 will be the first without series co-creator and executive producer Kurt Sutter, and many fans are still nervous about the show will look without him.

Excitement

Finally, the overall response of most fans was plain old undiluted excitement. Many thought that new episodes of their favorite drama was just what they needed this spring. Mayans M.C. Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, March 16 on FX.

