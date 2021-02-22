'Mayans M.C.' Season 3 Won't Involve Kurt Sutter, Here's Why

✖

Mayans M.C. Season 3 premieres soon, but co-creator and executive producer Kurt Sutter will not be involved in the new installment. Sutter was fired from FX in October of 2019, losing his place in the spin-off series. After a year and a half of waiting, this will be the fans' first glimpse of new episodes without his involvement.

At the end of 2019, The Hollywood Reporter explains simply that Sutter had been fired for being an "abrasive d—." Insiders said that FX had received "multiple complaints" about his behavior on set and his treatment of his colleagues. Sutter did not lose his overall deal with 20th Century Fox, but he was removed from the beloved spinoff of his biker gang drama. Sutter explained the situation in his own terms in a letter to the cast and crew at the time.

"Dear Team Mayans," it read. "Apparently, Disney HR and Business Affairs has conducted an investigation into the unacceptable conditions that have been created on the set of Mayans in season 2. As you know, I've removed myself quite a bit this season, allowing others to take a bigger role in producing the show. It appears that philosophy has backfired. It's been reported by writers, producers, cast and crew that my absence and subsequent behavior when there, has only created confusion, chaos, hostility and is perceived as abandonment. Or at least that's how Disney has interpreted it. I'm sure it's true."

"I deeply apologize if I've made people feel less than or unsupported," he continued. "My intention was literally the opposite. But clearly, I've not been paying attention. My arrogance and chronic distraction has created wreckage. Just know, I adore this cast and crew."

Sutter has a history of "unprofessional behavior" going all the way back to Sons of Anarchy, and at times he seemed to wear it as a badge of honor. He told THR that that was not the case and that he regretted alienating the people he worked with. He also expressed his unwavering faith in his co-creator Elgin James and other driving creative forces behind the show.

"I'm not sure what the fate of Mayans M.C. holds. But if it continues, you'll still be in good hands," he wrote. "As I said at the premiere, Elgin is ready to take on the challenge of running the show. I'm sure FX will get him the support he needs to find and follow his vision."

James co-created Mayans M.C. based on Sutter's earlier work on Sons of Anarchy, so it is unlikely that Sutter's absence will be glaringly obvious to viewers. Meanwhile, Sutter still has a standing contract with Fox, and more projects in the pipeline. Mayans M.C. Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, March 16 on FX.