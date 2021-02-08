'Mayans M.C.' Season 3 Is Heartbreaking and 'Raw,' EZ Actor JD Pardo Says

✖

Mayans M.C. Season 3 is on the way, and series star JD Pardo says it's "heartbreaking" and "raw." The EZ Reyes actor posted a message to fans and offered his take on what Season 3 of the hit action drama will bring. "I can’t express how proud I am of this season. The Cast, AMAZING Crew, Production, Studio, were able to come together and film this season despite all the changes and limitations on set and tell the absolute best Mayans MC story to date."

Pardo then went on to praise series co-creator and showrunner Elgin James, thanking him "for his sacrifice, and his faith in me, the cast and the show." The actor continued, "This season is cinematic, raw, unfiltered, touching your soul and breaking your heart at the same time. There’s nothing pretty or glamorous about the Mayans. We are wolves trying to survive and fighting for our lives. This is our story. I hope you tune in with me!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JD Pardo (@jdpardo)

James recently spoke with EW and spilled some details on what Mayans M.C. Season 3 will bring for the many characters. "Season 3 picks up just a few months after the slaughter of the Vatos Malditos," James shared. "EZ [Pardo], now fully patched, struggles to find his footing within the club's hierarchy and, haunted by his murder of Dita, finds himself torn between darkness and the gravitational pull of his new love interest."

"Angel [Cardenas] gutted after having Adelita [Baratta] and his child ripped away from him, loses himself in sex, booze, and violence, until a shot at redemption lands on his doorstep," James added. He also offered insight into the journey of some other character. "Coco [Cabral] spirals on a journey into hell as his demons finally overwhelm him. Alvarez [Rivera] will be forced to decide once and for all where his loyalties truly lie, with the Mayans or with Galindo [Pino]."

Finally, James said that "ghosts of the past come calling for all of the M.C., both individually and as a club; from past loss and loves, to a dead SOA member buried in the Mexican desert. This is a season about reckoning. This is the season we get to know these characters beyond the kutte. This is the season we tell their stories." Mayans M.C. Season 3 is set to debut on March 16.