Mayans M.C.' Season 3 Trailer Is All About Power and Consequences

When the second season of Mayans M.C. came to a close in November 2019, viewers began clamoring for the latest episodes to arrive. The time has finally come, and FX is celebrating with the Season 3 trailer. Here is the first look at the upcoming drama featuring JD Pardo and the other members of the biker gang.

The trailer begins with a glimpse at Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes' face before showing a member of the charter sitting on a porch. The clip then shows several bodies hanging in the wind and then a body slumped over on a motorcycle. To add further drama, there is footage of key members of the Mayans running out of a building, as well as a vehicle surrounded by police officers with their guns drawn.

"This plan. If this fails our brothers are going to be gunning for you," Angel Reyes says as narration. "Swing big, miss big." EZ responds by saying that he has never been afraid to swing. Angel counters with, "yeah, I figured you would say that."

If the trailer is any indication, there will be a considerable amount of drama and violence spread throughout the season. Sons of Anarchy member Allesandro Montez warns that "one wrong move could start a war" before the trailer shows someone wearing an SAMCRO cut with a plastic bag over their head. The footage ends with Pardo kneeling over a body, smiling, and then throwing a punch.

Prior to the season's release, Pardo provided some details about what the fans can expect, starting in March. He expressed pride about the cast and crew coming together to create Season 3 despite the limitations due to COVID-19. He then raised expectations for the upcoming episodes.

"This season is cinematic, raw, unfiltered, touching your soul and breaking your heart at the same time," Pardo said on social media. "There’s nothing pretty or glamorous about the Mayans. We are wolves trying to survive and fighting for our lives. This is our story. I hope you tune in with me!"

Mayans M.C. Season 3 is set to debut on March 16. The first two seasons are available on Hulu, providing viewers with the opportunity to get caught up and refresh their memories about several prominent storylines. The show stars Pardo, as well as Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Michael Irby, Richard Cabral, Raoul Trujillo, Danny Pino, Vincent Vargas, and Edward James Olmos. The show also features Emilio Rivera in his role as Marcus Alvarez from Sons of Anarchy.