'Mayans M.C.' Season 3 Behind-the-Scenes Video Offers New Look

Season 3 of Mayans M.C. premieres on March 16, and viewers are impatiently waiting to watch the first episode. FX only increased this feeling on Monday with a new behind-the-scenes look. The short clip showed the actors and crew wearing masks and working safely in order to create another season of episodes.

The video did not provide any details about the plot from the upcoming episodes. Instead, it provided some key context clues for eagle-eyed viewers. There was a scene at a construction site with a female biker, what appeared to be an intense conversation between Ezekiel Reyes (JD Pardo) and his father, and even more time in the tunnel underneath the border. "You're in for a crazy ride, man," said Emilio Rivera, the actor behind Marcus Alvarez.

"So ready for this," one Instagram user commented after watching the video. Several others echoed this sentiment while expressing anticipation about the upcoming stories. The fans made it very clear that they do not want to wait until mid-March. Though one specifically mentioned that she just wants to see "her babes" in action.

Fans have not seen new episodes of Mayans M.C. since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have eagerly been waiting for clarity after a stunning cliffhanger. Season 2 ended with the Mayans crashing a birthday party for someone close to the Vatos Malditos and murdering nearly everyone in attendance. Though the club's leader, El Palo, disappeared with his mother in tow. The episode came to a close with the Mayans discovering the body of a Sons of Anarchy member in the back room of the house.

This body served as a major question mark considering that the show did not reveal the identity of the deceased. Many thought that it was Allesandro Montez (Jacob Vargas) due to his friendship with the leader of the Vatos Malditos. However, he appeared in the Season 3 trailer to deliver a chilling warning to an unseen figure. "One wrong move could start a war," Montez said.

Based on the trailer and the brief look at Season 3, fans have expressed the opinion that the new slate of episodes will feature a lot of violence and drama. The trailer showed several bodies hanging in the wind, as well as a body slumped over on a motorcycle. To add further drama, there was footage of key members of the Mayans running out of a building, as well as a vehicle surrounded by police officers with their guns drawn.

Mayans M.C. Season 3 premieres on March 16 and continues the story of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, brother Angel, and the other members of the biker gang. The first two seasons are available on Hulu, providing viewers with the opportunity to revisit important storylines. New episodes will become available on the streaming service the day after they air on FX.