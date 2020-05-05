'Mayans M.C.' Star Emilio Rivera Sends Birthday Message to Kurt Sutter in Wake of Co-Creator's Exit

✖

Actor Emilio Rivera sent his former boss, Kurt Sutter, a happy birthday message on Tuesday. Rivera played the high-ranking Mayan Marcus Alvarez on Sons of Anarchy and later reprised his character on the sequel series, Mayans M.C.

"I want to wish a Happy Birthday to this badass [Kurt Sutter]," Rivera wrote in the caption. "Thank you for looking out for me having my back over the years. Wishing you the best today and always. Love you, Brother." He also celebrated the occasion by including several photos of the two while they were on set together over the years.

Sutter was co-showrunner for Mayans M.C. along with Elgin James, and after working side-by-side together for the first two seasons, Sutter had intended to step down and let James take over. However, that changed in October when Sutter was fired from the biker drama for allegedly being "an abrasive d—." After being fired, Sutter wrote a lengthy letter about the situation, which was published by The Hollywood Reporter.

"It appears that philosophy has backfired," Sutter wrote, referring to his plan to scale-back his involvement. "It's been reported by writers, producers, cast and crew that my absence and subsequent behavior when there, has only created confusion, chaos, hostility and is perceived as abandonment. Or at least that's how Disney has interpreted it. I'm sure it's true."

He went on to write that he was "not sure what the fate of Mayans M.C. holds," but promised the show will "still be in good hands." He also added that while he "will no longer be involved, I have no doubt the new team will move things forward with the same quality fans have come to expect."

While Mayans M.C. will continue to air on FX without Sutter's guiding hand, the showrunner has also addressed his larger vision for the SoA universe. While being held up in quarantine, Sutter engaged in lengthy Q&A sessions with fans, addressing their long-standing questions about the show. This included a prequel series, The First Nine, and another series that would focus on the sons of Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam).

"The SoA mythology would be four shows," Sutter explained. Sons of Anarchy, Mayans, M.C., First Nine and Sam Crow." The latter show he said "would be the fate of Wendi, Nero, Abel and Thomas." He added that he "can't discuss my current situation with Fox, so right now I can't comment on the reality of any of this happening."