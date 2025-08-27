Major ’80s NBC Show Getting Rebooted

Another classic NBC show is getting the reboot treatment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald are in talks to develop a Knight Rider film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The trio is in early talks to write the screenplay, while Hurwitz and Schlossberg are in early talks to direct. They will produce for their Counterbalance Entertainment production company alongside Kelly McCormick and David Leitch via their 87North banner and its first-look Universal deal. Gary Barber and Chris Stone are also producing for Spyglass.

KNIGHT RIDER — Pictured: David Hasselhoff as Michael Knight and K.I.T.T. — Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank .

Created by Glen A. Larson, Knight Rider ran for four seasons from 1982 to 1986 and starred David Hasselhoff, Edward Mulhare, Patricia McPherson, Rebecca Holden, and Peter Parros. The series followed Hasselhoff’s Michael Knight, a sleek and modern crime fighter assisted by an advanced, artificially intelligent, self-aware, and nearly indestructible car named KITT. Although it’s received negative reviews, Knight Rider has gained a cult following and spawned sequel shows Team Knight Rider, which aired from 1997 to 1998, and Knight Rider, which aired from 2008 to 2009.

The franchise also includes three television films that aired between 1991 and 2008 and multiple video games. This is not the first time that a Knight Rider feature film has been in the works, as a possible movie goes back to the early 2000s, first with Hasselhoff returning and then with a new cast over the years, but nothing ever happened. There was previously a script written by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider for a different feature take, but it never came to fruition.

KNIGHT RIDER — Season 1 — Pictured: (l-r) Edward Mulhare as Devon Miles, David Hasselhoff as Michael Knight (Photo by Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Knight Rider is surprisingly not the only NBC show getting a reboot. Netflix is rebooting Land of the Lost and A Different World, while Peacock is eying to revive both Grimm and Friday Night Lights. Just like Knight Rider, Miami Vice is being developed as a movie reboot for Universal. Scrubs is also officially getting a reboot at ABC, which was the original medical sitcom’s second home after spending the first seven seasons on NBC.

Additional information on the Knight Rider reboot film has not been announced, but more details are likely to be released in the coming months. Whether or not the original cast will be attached, including David Hasselhoff, is unknown, so fans will just have to wait and see. For now, the original series can be purchased on YouTube, Apple TV, and Prime Video.