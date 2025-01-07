A Grimm reboot might soon be coming. Deadline reports that Peacock is developing a reboot movie of the 2011 NBC supernatural drama. While details are being kept under wraps, Drop Dead Diva creator Josh Berman is penning the script and serving as executive producer. The original series’ creative team, consisting of co-creators, executive producers, and showrunners David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf, are also executive producing with Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills Productions and Universal Television.

The reboot is believed to have ties to the original series but will also be easy for newer fans to follow so they wouldn’t have to necessarily get into the show in order to learn its mythology. Reportedly, if the film is successful, Peacock might be eyeing to launch a whole new franchise. As of now, it’s unknown if any of the original cast members, including David Giuntoli, Russell Hornsby, Bitsie Tulloch, Jacqueline Toboni, and Silas Weir Mitchell, could appear, but it’s possible the film is still too early in development.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured: (l-r) Bitsie Tulloch as Juliette Silverton, David Giuntoli as Nick Burkhardt, Silas Weir Mitchell as Monroe, Bree Turner as Rosalee — (Photo by: Allyson Riggs/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Grimm premiered on NBC in October 2011 and became a breakout hit on Friday nights. The series ran for six seasons and 123 episodes, staying steady as one of Friday’s highest-rated scripted series. It centered on Giuntoli’s homicide detective Nicholas Burkhardt, who discovers he’s the latest in a line of guardians who is sworn to keep the balance between humanity and mythological creatures. NBC tried their hand at a spinoff after Grimm ended, but it never moved forward.

News of the Grimm reboot comes not long after another NBC show was recently announced to be getting the reboot treatment. It was announced in November that Universal Television was plotting a new Friday Night Lights at Peacock, centered on an all-new high school football team with plenty of drama. The NBCUniversal streamer will also be the home of a new The Office reboot, set at a dying newspaper in the Midwest.

Not much is known about the Grimm reboot but it’s likely once the movie gets off the ground, more information will be released, including if any original actors are going to be involved. In the meantime, all six seasons are streaming on Peacock.