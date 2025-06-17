Netflix Rebooting Epic NBC Show

Netflix is eyeing to reboot an epic and beloved NBC series.

Deadline reports that the streaming giant closed a deal with Legendary Television for a reboot of Sid and Marty Krofft’s 1974 sci-fi adventure Land of the Lost.

Sid and Marty Krofft, the latter of whom died in 2023, and Marty’s daughter, Deanna Krofft Pope, will produce the series, which is in “very early stages,” according to sources. A writer has not yet been chosen. If a reboot moves forward, this will be the latest remake of the show, which has grown a cult following over the years. In 1991, ABC remade the series. It ran for two seasons. Then, in 2009, Will Ferrell starred in a feature film adaptation. Krofft Entertainment was on hand to produce both projects.

LAND OF THE LOST — Pictured: (l-r) Wesley Eure as Will Marshall, Kathy Coleman as Holly Marshall, Philip Paley as Cha-Ka, Spencer Milligan as Park Ranger Rick Marshall (Photo by Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Land of the Lost followed the adventures of father Rick and his children Will and Holly, who are trapped in an alternate universe or time warp inhabited by dinosaurs, a primate-like people called Pakuni, and aggressive humanoid/lizard creatures called Sleestak. The original series starred Wesley Eure, Kathy Coleman, Spencer Milligan, Phillip Paley, and Ron Harper, and ran for three seasons from 1974 to 1976.

Land of the Lost is the latest classic series that Netflix is trying to reboot. The streamer is doing a reimagining of Little House on the Prairie, which is currently in production. There is also a live-action Scooby-Doo series in the works, along with One Tree Hill and A Different World. Meanwhile, Land of the Lost is not the only reboot that Legendary Television will be handling. In March, it was reported that writer, producer, and director Akiva Goldsman will be developing three reimagined Irwin Allen sci-fi TV shows for Legendary, including Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, Land of the Giants, and The Time Tunnel.

Since Land of the Lost is still in very early development, not much else has been revealed. It’s hard to tell how this series goes if it moves forward since the last two attempts weren’t as successful, but times have changed. In the meantime, the original series is streaming for free on Tubi, while the 2009 movie is streaming on Max. More information on the reboot should be coming over the next several months.