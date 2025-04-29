Joseph Kosinski must be a fiend for mojitos.

The director behind box office supernova Top Gun: Maverick will direct a reboot of Miami Vice for Universal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The script will be written by Dan Gilroy, who wrote and directed the 2014 thriller Nightcrawler starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

Miami Vice started as an NBC procedural from producer Michael Mann, starring two undercover Miami cops with a penchant for breaking rules and wearing pastel suits. It ran from 1984 to 1990 on the network, and was wildly successful.

In 2006, Mann rebooted the series into an artsy, broody, neon-soaked thriller film starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell as two undercover cops with a love for mojitos, speedboats, and Cuban women.

It’s no surprise Universal is trying to work out another Miami Vice film. The 2006 reboot has gained new relevance after clips of the film have gained unexpected popularity on TikTok and Twitter/X.

Kosinski is also one of the most in-demand directors in Hollywood after directing Top Gun: Maverick, which made almost $1.5 billion (yes, billion, with a B) at the box office. His next two works are the Brad Pitt-starring racing drama F1 out this June in theaters, and a UFO conspiracy thriller with Apple TV+ soon to launch after.