There are many shows getting rebooted and revived these days, and a beloved NBC sitcom is the next one getting the treatment at Netflix.

Deadline reports that A Different World, which ran for six seasons from 1987 to 1993, is getting a sequel series, or at least a pilot for a sequel series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pilot will follow Dwayne Cleophus Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley Gilbert-Wayne’s (Jasmine Guy) daughter’s time at an HBCU. The project has reportedly been in development at Netflix since last year. It was initially set to be a single-camera, and as of now, it’s unknown if that will change, as the original series was a multi-camera. The sequel comes from writer and executive producer Felicia Pride and executive producers Debbie Allen, Mandy Summers, Tom Werner, Gina Price-Bythewood, and Reggie Bythewood.

Pictured: (l-r) Jasmine Guy as Whitley Marion Gilbert Wayne, Kadeem Hardison as Dwayne Cleophus Wayne (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Allen, who worked on A Different World alongside Werner, Prince-Bythewood, and Bythewood, will direct the pilot, which is written by Pride. As previously mentioned, the sequel is set to center on Whitley and Dwayne’s youngest daughter, Deborah. It’s unknown if it will take place at the fictional Hillman College, where the original show was set, but that was reportedly the initial idea, so it’s possible Deborah will be following in her parents’ footsteps.

Also starring Lisa Bonet, Marisa Tomei, Dawnn Lewis, Mary Alice, Loretta Devine, Darryl M. Bell, Sinbad, Charnele Brown, Cree Summer, Glynn Turman, Lou Myers, Ajai Sanders, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Karen Malina White, A Different World is a spinoff of The Cosby Show, initially centering on Bonet’s Denise Huxtable. After she departed ahead of Season 2, the sitcom shifted to focus on Whitley and Dwayne, so it’s not so surprising that a potential sequel series would focus on their daughter.

As of now, not too much information has been shared about the sequel, but casting is underway for Deborah and other characters for ages 18-20. If the series eventually moves forward at Netflix, it should be interesting to see how A Different World continues and if Guy and Hardison have a possibility of returning. All six seasons of A Different World are streaming on Netflix, along with other beloved ‘90s sitcoms and more. As long as the pilot is in development, it shouldn’t be much longer until more details are released.