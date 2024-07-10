'Lopez vs Lopez': Season 3 Premiere Set for George Lopez's Sitcom

George and Mayan Lopez are coming back soon with their TV family. Despite being in danger of cancellation, NBC sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez lived to see another season when the network renewed the series in May. Now, with NBC's 2024 fall premiere dates revealed, it's confirmed that Lopez vs. Lopez will premiere its third season on Friday, Oct. 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET, following the series premiere of Reba McEntire's new sitcom Happy's Place.

Lopez vs. Lopez premiered in November 2022 and also stars Matt Shively, Brice Gonzalez, Selenis Leyva, Al Madrigal, and Noel the Rescue Dog. While Season 1 had steady ratings, fans were worried about the show's future during Season 2, when the series received a reduced episode order. On top of the already-shortened season due to the strikes, Lopez vs. Lopez Season 2 only ended up getting 10 episodes instead of 13, which was what was previously announced.

(Photo: LOPEZ VS LOPEZ -- "Lopez vs Last Call" Episode 122 -- Pictured: (l-r) George Lopez as George, Mayan Lopez as Mayan -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC) - Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Luckily, that didn't seem to matter, as NBC renewed the series for Season 3. Friday nights on NBC will be the place to be because with Reba McEntire and George Lopez leading the night, you know it's going to be a good time. As of now, exact plots for Lopez vs. Lopez Season 3 are unknown, but whatever happens, it will be a season to look forward to.

Lopez vs. Lopez is not the only NBC show that fans will be able to look forward to this fall. The One Chicago franchise, the Law & Orders minus Organized Crime, Night Court, The Voice, and many more will be making their grand returns to the network. Although it's barely been two months since the finales happened, this summer can't go any quicker. New shows St. Denis Medical and Brilliant Minds will also be making their highly-anticipated debuts come fall.

Don't miss the Season 3 premiere of Lopez vs. Lopez on Friday, Oct. 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET following the series premiere of Happy's Place. There is a lot of time to catch up on the sitcom, as the first two seasons are streaming on Peacock. Now would be the perfect time, whether you want to rewatch or add a new show to your list. Fall on NBC is almost here, and it's clear that there is much to watch in just a couple of months.