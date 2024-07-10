NBC Reveals When Reba McEntire's New Show Premieres

Reba McEntire has a new sitcom and it's coming soon to NBC. It was initially announced in January that the country superstar would be reuniting with the executive producers from Reba to create a new comedy at NBC. Also starring McEntire's Reba co-star Melissa Peterman, Happy's Place was ordered to series last May. According to NBC's 2024 fall premiere dates, the sitcom will now premiere on Friday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the third season of Lopez vs. Lopez.

In Happy's Place, McEntire will play Bobbie, who "inherits her father's restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had." Belissa Escobedo will portray said half-sister. Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and McEntire's real-life boyfriend Rex Linn star in the sitcom as well.

(Photo: HAPPY'S PLACE -- "Pilot" -- Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Peterman as Gabby, Reba McEntire as Bobbie -- (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC) - Casey Durkin/NBC)

Happy's Place will mark McEntire's first main television role since starring in the third season of ABC's canceled drama Big Sky. She has still been busy on the small screen, though, as she's been a coach on fellow NBC series, The Voice, since Season 24. The upcoming 26th season will be her last one, likely so she can focus on Happy's Place and her music, along with any other endeavors.

Meanwhile, it's possible that Happy's Place may not be the only scripted series Reba McEntire will be working on in the future. There have been rumors that a Reba reboot may be coming, especially after some of the cast reunited. It may be hard to do a reboot now because of Happy's Place, but there's always the possibility that McEntire and Peterman will not be the only Reba actors appearing in the new sitcom. For now, though, it will be exciting to see what Happy's Place is all about.

NBC fans will also be able to look forward to the returns of the One Chicago franchise, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Night Court, and The Voice, as well as fellow new shows St. Denis Medical and Brilliant Minds. It may seem far away since it's only July, but October will surely be here before you know it. At the very least, Reba is now streaming in full on Netflix so fans can always prepare that way. Happy's Place premieres on Friday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET only on NBC.