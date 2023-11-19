George Lopez Gets Some Disappointing News About His New TV Show

George Lopez's sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez just got some pretty bad news. Following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, shows are preparing to get back into production. Networks, meanwhile, are releasing midseason schedules and gearing up for the long-awaited return of some of their most popular shows. NBC has yet to release its 2024 schedule, but the network is finalizing plans. According to Deadline, Lopez vs. Lopez's episode count has been downgraded.

The sitcom was previously announced to be getting 13 episodes for the upcoming second season. Most shows have been aiming for 10-13 episodes, so this would definitely be on par. However, Season 2 will now consist of just 10 episodes. The reason for the reduced order is so NBC can balance its schedule for winter and spring. That doesn't necessarily mean it's a bad thing or that it's going to be canceled. It's just an unfortunate thing that had to happen.

Starring George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez, along with Matt Shively, Brice Gonzalez, Selenis Leyva, and Al Madrigal, Lopez vs. Lopez follows the father-daughter duo as fictionalized versions of themselves who try to rebuild their dysfunctional relationship. The Lopezes co-created the sitcom with Debby Wolfe. NBC renewed the series for a second season in May, surviving quite a harsh comedy purge by the network, which canceled three sitcoms. How the reduced episode count will affect the storyline is unknown, but that really only depends on how far the writers have gotten in the second season.

NBC should be announcing its schedule soon, but for now, a premiere date has yet to be determined. Filming for most shows is set to start sometime after Thanksgiving, so Lopez vs. Lopez should be starting production very soon. As for what to expect from the second season, possible storylines are unknown. But fans should expect some chaos and heartwarming moments yet again. At the very least, hopefully Lopez vs. Lopez will be premiering during midseason and not later. Fans are already getting a reduced episode order, a delayed premiere would be even worse.

The first season, which has 22 episodes, is available to stream on Netflix. While a premiere date is unknown for now, fans should watch Lopez vs. Lopez while they have the time to catch up before Season 2 is here. There will be a lot to look forward to in Season 2, even though there will be fewer episodes.