‘Law & Order’ Sets ‘ER’ Reunion

An ER reunion is coming to Law & Order. When it was announced that Maura Tierney, who played Nurse-turned-Doctor Abby Lockhart on the NBC medical drama from Seasons 6 through 15, would be joining the long-running legal drama, it was only just a matter of time before the network behind both shows would cook up a long-awaited ER reunion.

In the Jan. 23 episode of Law & Order, Tierney will be joined by Mekhi Phifer, who played Dr. Greg Pratt from Season 8 through the beginning of 15. In the episode “Greater Good,” when a music mogul is found dead, “Shaw and Riley clash with an undercover officer unwilling to cooperate. Plus, Price and Baxter disagree on whether the victim’s reputation could help or hinder the jury’s decision in the case.” In the promo, Tierney’s Brady is seen questioning Phifer’s character in an interrogation room with Hugh Dancy’s Price.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

Additionally, Eriq La Salle, best known as Dr. Peter Benton in the first eight seasons of ER, will be directing the very same episode. The actor previously directed an episode earlier in the season, so this will be his second reunion with Tierney. From the looks of the promo, NBC is definitely milking the reunion, and it will be exciting to see it.

Meanwhile, much of the ER cast is staying pretty busy these days. Along with directing, La Salle can also recently be seen in the new Dick Wolf Prime procedural On Call, while Noah Wyle, who played Dr. John Carter throughout much of the show’s 15-season run, can currently be seen in Max’s new series The Pitt from ER EPs John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill. It wouldn’t be surprising if another ER reunion comes to Law & Order as long as Tierney is on the show.

For now, though, fans will be able to look forward to the exciting on-screen and off-screen ER reunion on Law & Order this Thursday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC when Mekhi Phifer and Eriq La Salle join Maura Tierney. In the meantime, all 15 seasons of ER are streaming on both Hulu and Max. Even though the series ended over 15 years ago, ER remains a favorite among fans and is essentially the blueprint for medical dramas. Thanks to streaming, the show certainly lives on.